Denzel Washington’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ New On Streaming This Week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 09:39
Threshold
T$0.01603-0.55%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0007-1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017662-1.66%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.572+0.12%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003987-0.34%

Denzel Washtington in “Highest 2 Lowest.”

Apple Original Films/A24

Highest 2 Lowest — director Spike Lee’s latest film collaboration with Denzel Washington — is coming to streaming this week.

Rated R, Highest 2 Lowest opened in theaters in limited release on Aug. 15. The official summary for Highest 2 Lowest reads, “When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business,’ is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma.

ForbesAll ‘Conjuring’ Universe Films Ranked Worst To Best By Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers

“Brothers Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the 5th in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern-day New York City.”

Highest 2 Lowest, which was distributed in theaters by A24, also stars Jeffrey Wright, A$AP Rocky, Ilfenesh Hadera and Wendell Pierce. The film held its worldwide premiere at the 2025 Cannes International Film Festival.

Highest 2 Lowest studio Apple Original Films previously announced that the film will debut on streaming video on demand on AppleTV+ on Friday, Sept. 5.

ForbesHit Horror Thriller ‘Weapons’ Gets Streaming Date, Report SaysBy Tim Lammers

For viewers who don’t subscribe to AppleTV+, the streaming platform offers an ad-free package for all programming for $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year after a free seven-day trial.

How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘Highest 2 Lowest’?

Highest 2 Lowest made $1.5 million in its limited box office run, according to The Numbers. The film’s production budget number before prints and advertising costs has not been released.

Highest 2 Lowest earned an 89% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 175 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Spike Lee and Denzel Washington remix a classic with vibrantly contemporary results in Highest 2 Lowest, a swaggering thriller that lovingly showcases New York City.”

ForbesWhat Time Is ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episode 4 And What Is It About?By Tim Lammers

In addition, audiences on RT gave Highest 2 Lowest an 85% “fresh” Popcornmeter score based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings.

The RT audience summary reads, “Spike and Denzel are the lean, mean engine behind Highest 2 Lowest, a cultural gem that cruises through the heart of New York City blasting cool tunes and delivering an unforgettable ride that’s got soul, style and swagger.”

Rated R, Highest 2 Lowest begins streaming Friday on AppleTV+.

Forbes‘Wednesday’ Co-Creator On How Lady Gaga’s Season 2 Role MaterializedBy Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/03/denzel-washingtons-highest-2-lowest-new-on-streaming-this-week/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.007013-2.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001865+3.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,773.4+2.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Share
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:34
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network