Deutsche Bank Shares Its 10-Year Prophecy for Bitcoin

Deutsche Bank predicted in its report that Bitcoin could be included in the official reserves of central banks along with gold within the next decade. However, the bank stated that gold will maintain its leadership in reserves for now. While the report noted that the US dollar still accounts for 57% of global reserves, it also highlighted signs of diversification. For example, China's holdings in US Treasury bonds decreased by $57 billion by 2024. It also noted that momentum toward cryptocurrency regulation is strengthening in major markets. According to Deutsche Bank, Bitcoin and gold will continue to serve as complementary safe havens against inflation and geopolitical risks thanks to their scarcity and low correlation with other assets. The price of gold reached an all-time high of $3,763 an ounce today, gaining more than 40% since the beginning of the year. It was also noted that Bitcoin's volatility, its biggest obstacle as a reserve asset, has decreased. In August, 30-day volatility fell to historic lows, while the Bitcoin price broke a new record, exceeding $123,500. Analysts believe this suggests the cryptocurrency is beginning to decouple from its speculative past. However, the bank stated that neither Bitcoin nor gold is likely to shake the dollar's throne, and that governments will take steps to preserve monetary sovereignty. Deutsche Bank likens Bitcoin's adoption to the historical journey of gold: first skepticism, then regulation, macroeconomic trends, and eventually, broad acceptance. The report states that as investors continue to seek alternatives to traditional assets, Bitcoin could transform from a speculative investment vehicle into a legitimate pillar of the global financial system.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/deutsche-bank-shares-its-10-year-prophecy-for-bitcoin/