TLDR Without tech-driven capex, US real GDP growth is near zero in 2024–2025. AI infrastructure spending reached $368B globally by mid-2025. AI sector may face an $800B annual revenue gap by 2030. Tech stocks have driven about 50% of S&P 500 gains in 2025. The U.S. economy may be staying above water because of massive [...] The post Deutsche Bank warns AI boom may be propping up US economy unsustainably appeared first on CoinCentral.

Deutsche Bank warns AI boom may be propping up US economy unsustainably

By: Coincentral
2025/09/29 13:26
TLDR

  • Without tech-driven capex, US real GDP growth is near zero in 2024–2025.
  • AI infrastructure spending reached $368B globally by mid-2025.
  • AI sector may face an $800B annual revenue gap by 2030.
  • Tech stocks have driven about 50% of S&P 500 gains in 2025.

The U.S. economy may be staying above water because of massive AI infrastructure spending, but warning signs are emerging. Deutsche Bank says this tech-led expansion is built on shaky ground, driven more by capital spending than real productivity. As global AI capex soars and GDP growth outside tech stalls, concerns are growing that the current momentum cannot last and may mirror past tech bubbles.

AI Infrastructure Spending Drives Growth, But Raises Doubts

Deutsche Bank warns that current U.S. economic growth is being artificially supported by AI-related capital spending. A large part of the growth comes from heavy investments in physical infrastructure like data centers and power systems.

According to the bank, this wave of spending is holding off a potential recession. Without it, U.S. real GDP growth would be close to zero. Most of this investment is not yet producing visible productivity benefits, raising concern about its long-term value.

Goldman Sachs estimates that global AI capex reached $368 billion between early 2023 and mid-2025. Much of this money has gone into building and upgrading physical assets rather than into software or applications that drive business efficiency.

Parabolic Growth Expectations May Be Unrealistic

Deutsche Bank warns that for this spending to keep lifting GDP, the growth rate would need to accelerate at a “parabolic” pace. The bank points out that such a pattern is mathematically unlikely and cannot be sustained over time.

This creates pressure for AI software and services to quickly deliver the promised productivity. However, current output gains from AI tools remain limited, and timelines for meaningful improvements do not match the speed of infrastructure development.

Tech investments now account for more than one percentage point of GDP growth, based on data from Arch Global Economics. This exceeds the levels seen during the dot-com bubble, raising concerns about history repeating itself.

Revenue Shortfall Poses Risk to Long-Term Viability

A report from Bain & Co. adds further concern by projecting a major funding gap in AI infrastructure by 2030. The consultancy estimates that $2 trillion will be needed annually to meet computing demands, but only $1.2 trillion in revenue is expected, leaving an $800 billion shortfall.

This gap could result in overcapacity, as firms invest more than the market can support. If growth slows or margins shrink, the industry could face a sharp correction, similar to what happened during the early 2000s tech crash.

Investors may also face exposure, as tech stocks are currently responsible for about half of the S&P 500’s growth this year. A reversal in the AI sector could have broader effects across financial markets and the overall economy.

Productivity Gains Still Expected, But on a Longer Timeline

While Deutsche Bank sees risks in the current spending pattern, others like Goldman Sachs remain more optimistic. They believe AI will gradually boost U.S. GDP by 0.4 percentage points annually, rising to 1.5% in the longer term.

Still, this pace may not justify the level of spending seen today. If productivity gains continue to lag, the current building spree may outpace demand and returns. Deutsche Bank notes that the economy may be relying too heavily on a sector whose full potential has not yet materialized.

The research concludes that while AI will likely contribute to growth, current conditions show a mismatch between expectations and economic returns. For now, jobs in construction and tech benefit, but questions remain about how long this pattern can continue.

The post Deutsche Bank warns AI boom may be propping up US economy unsustainably appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
