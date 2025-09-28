The post Developer Pushes Hard Fork Idea to Remove On-Chain Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 27 September 2025 | 23:00 Rumors of a potential Bitcoin hard fork have ignited fierce debate after leaked messages suggested developer Luke Dashjr is exploring ways to strip illicit material from the blockchain. Dashjr, best known for his Bitcoin Knots client, is said to be pushing for a system that would allow a small group of signers to retroactively edit the ledger using zero-knowledge proofs. The notion stems from long-standing disputes inside the community over whether Bitcoin should carry non-financial data at all. While Core contributors have supported shuffling such activity into safer channels, Knots has been more aggressive, filtering out what it considers unnecessary “spam.” That argument has grown more intense as concerns shifted from trivial data to potentially illegal content embedded in blocks. Dashjr reportedly believes traditional node-level filtering cannot solve the problem. His committee concept would give select participants the power to redact specific content without invalidating transactions – effectively rewriting history when deemed necessary. Critics say the approach collides with Bitcoin’s very foundation. Handing authority to any centralized group, they argue, introduces censorship risks far beyond its intended scope and could put node operators in legal jeopardy if they refuse to comply. Others question whether such a system could even be implemented without fracturing the network entirely. For now, the proposal is only talk, but the controversy reveals the widening rift between preserving Bitcoin’s purity as a censorship-resistant system and addressing growing concerns over what data the blockchain is forced to carry. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is… The post Developer Pushes Hard Fork Idea to Remove On-Chain Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 27 September 2025 | 23:00 Rumors of a potential Bitcoin hard fork have ignited fierce debate after leaked messages suggested developer Luke Dashjr is exploring ways to strip illicit material from the blockchain. Dashjr, best known for his Bitcoin Knots client, is said to be pushing for a system that would allow a small group of signers to retroactively edit the ledger using zero-knowledge proofs. The notion stems from long-standing disputes inside the community over whether Bitcoin should carry non-financial data at all. While Core contributors have supported shuffling such activity into safer channels, Knots has been more aggressive, filtering out what it considers unnecessary “spam.” That argument has grown more intense as concerns shifted from trivial data to potentially illegal content embedded in blocks. Dashjr reportedly believes traditional node-level filtering cannot solve the problem. His committee concept would give select participants the power to redact specific content without invalidating transactions – effectively rewriting history when deemed necessary. Critics say the approach collides with Bitcoin’s very foundation. Handing authority to any centralized group, they argue, introduces censorship risks far beyond its intended scope and could put node operators in legal jeopardy if they refuse to comply. Others question whether such a system could even be implemented without fracturing the network entirely. For now, the proposal is only talk, but the controversy reveals the widening rift between preserving Bitcoin’s purity as a censorship-resistant system and addressing growing concerns over what data the blockchain is forced to carry. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is…