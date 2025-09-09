DIA Joins Unilend to Empower DeFi Lending Operation on Units Network

Decentralized Information Asset (DIA), an open-source oracle platform, has unveiled its strategic partnership with Unilend, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing protocol, built on Units Network. This partnership aims to empower Unilend’s lending and borrowing with DIA’s secure, transparent, and verifiable price oracles on Units Network.

Fundamentally, DIA is famous for providing useful services in transparent and verifiable financial data to smart contracts. On the other hand, Unilend enables secure lending and borrowing across Unites Network’s efficient blockchain infrastructure. Furthermore, this strategic collaboration replaces existing Oracle solutions with DIA’s verified price feeds, giving full transparency for all platform operations. DIA has revealed this news through its official X account.

DIA and UniLend Collaborate for User-Centric Services

DIA facilitates its users by providing crucial services while bridging real-world data sources and decentralized applications (dApps). At this time, its collaboration with Unilend provides users with a golden opportunity to get benefits from these services.

With this unification, both platforms will utilize their specifications for users’ welfare and increase their access worldwide. Since their focus is to facilitate their users with transparent services in crypto trading, this is only possible after getting enough strength to deal with the digital crypto market.

DIA Expands Price Oracles Across Exchanges via UniLend

DIA will be providing its price data services to more than 100+Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchanges (CEXs) and Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) for supporting all types of assets on Unilend. This feature makes it universally acceptable and enhances its value among users. Hence, this collaboration is much more than just a partnership.

The partnership between DIA and Unilend ensures users get benefits from institutional-grade data transparency while maintaining the status of decentralized tempers of the DeFi lending and borrowing market. Moreover, they have also made a commitment to provide users with the world’s best security and privacy services.