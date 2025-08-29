Did Bitcoin’s Cycle Peak 68 Days Too Fast, Too Early?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 23:08
U
U$0.01312+45.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.1212-3.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018364-3.11%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+7.04%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01814-5.66%
  • Data reveals Bitcoin’s all-time high arrived on day 481, a full 68 days sooner than the last cycle
  • The established theory of lengthening Bitcoin cycles has been broken by the influence of spot ETFs
  • A final window for a potential new record is now open between September 27 and October 21, 2025

Bitcoin’s latest cycle has ignited a critical debate over whether the peak arrived sooner than expected. New data shows the cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $124,128 on August 14, 2025, a date that falls exactly 481 days after the April 2024 Halving.

That number is striking because it perfectly mirrors the historical average for prior cycle tops. If this date is confirmed as the peak, it marks a significant break from recent history, with Bitcoin topping out 68 days earlier than it did in 2021.

How Does This Cycle Break the Historical Pattern?

Bitcoin’s Halving events have consistently set the tempo for its market cycles. After the first Halving in 2012, it took 368 days for the asset to hit its cycle high. The next cycle extended longer, with the 2017 peak arriving 525 days after the second Halving.

The cycle following the 2020 Halving lasted even longer, setting its record 549 days later. This established a clear trend of lengthening market timelines as adoption grew. The 2025 peak, by landing on the precise 481-day average, directly challenges that established pattern.

What Caused This Cycle to Accelerate?

Unlike all prior cycles, Bitcoin set a new all-time high before the April 2024 supply cut. The price hit $73,581 on March 14, 2024, an unprecedented move driven by the launch of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. 

Previously, old highs were only reclaimed months after a Halving. The 2024 rally, however, disrupted that rhythm entirely, showing how institutional demand is now a powerful force influencing market structure, a topic explored in discussions around Bitcoin is Gearing Up For Pre-Halving Retracement – Crypto Analyst.

What Are the Next Key Dates to Watch?

If the August 2025 high proves to be the top, this cycle will stand as the second-fastest Halving-to-ATH progression in history. However, if the current price consolidation is just a temporary phase, new highs could still emerge. 

Based on the 2017 and 2021 timelines, the last window for a new ATH now falls between September 27 and October 21, 2025. During this period, traders will be watching for a rebound similar to what was expected after the Bitcoin Pre-Halving Dip: Crypto.com CEO Expects Rebound in 6 Months.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bitcoins-old-cycle-is-over-data-points-to-one-last-window-for-a-new-ath/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00747+5.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

PANews reported on August 29th that according to The Crypto Basic, Japanese gaming giant Gumi Inc. announced plans to purchase 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP as part of its efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company issued a press release today announcing the development following a decision made at a recent board meeting. Notably, the gaming company will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period between September 2025 and February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi emphasized that the planned purchase is a strategic move designed to enable it to participate in XRP’s ecosystem. Earlier in June, it was reported that Gumi spent about US$6.99 million to buy 80,352 bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1211-4.04%
XRP
XRP$2.8223-5.36%
Particl
PART$0.1868-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:57
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

What if the next financial revolution wasn’t led by Wall Street, but by meme-fueled communities armed with humor, conviction, and the hunger for 1000x gains? Meme coins have stormed past jokes and dog photos, morphing into a cultural and financial movement that traditional finance cannot ignore. The world has seen Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Mog, […]
Threshold
T$0.01583-3.59%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001985-6.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/29 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

A Bitcoin whale sold 1,000 BTC and bought ETH two days later.

Solana perpetual futures markets hit new record in August