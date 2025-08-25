The post Did Cardano’s Hoskinson Make Deals With Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has broken his silence on a potential collaboration with Ripple. In his latest Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on YouTube, Hoskinson revealed that he met with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and had a “great” conversation. Could this be the inception of a new partnership?

Hoskinson’s Step Towards XRP & Ripple

Cardano founder revealed that he joined a roundtable with the Federal Reserve, Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov, Solana Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko, Ilya from Near Protocol, and Ripple’s Garlinghouse. His discussion with other leaders was mainly focused on how different blockchain projects could work together in the future.

Hoskinson’s remarks suggested that Cardano and Ripple might explore ways to connect their platforms and communities.

He said, “I had a great conversation with Brad (Garlinghouse) about XRP. Lace (Cardano wallet) will support XRP until the end of the year. I’d love to do a joint event with some of the XRP guys, maybe John Deaton and a few others.”

He confirmed that the wallet would continue its multichain journey with XRP until the end of 2025, allowing users to store, send, and receive XRP through the Cardano blockchain wallet. This development is a part of Cardano’s broader strategy, which has already included assets like Bitcoin.

Shift in Hoskinson’s Stance on XRP

Before the disclosure of the new possible collaboration, there was a long-standing feud between Hoskinson and the XRP community. In late 2023, Hoskinson reaffirmed his stance against any possible partnership with XRP, calling the community “toxic and petty.” He also accused the members of XRP of harassing him.

However, he later publicly apologized to the XRP community while also expressing the desire to collaborate. Earlier this year, Hoskinson defended the inclusion of XRP in the US strategic reserve. He also favorably spoke about Ripple’s potential purchase of stablecoin giant Circle.

Cardano Founder’s Views on CLARITY and Interest Rate

In his podcast, Hoskinson predicted that the Fed would cut interest rates, and then the CLARITY Act would come. He expressed, “The CLARITY Act is coming along very well, with a comprehensive draft likely by the end of September and hopefully signed into law in October.”