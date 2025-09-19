The post Did Man Utd Make A Mistake Letting Marcus Rashford Leave? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Marcus Rashford left winger of Barcelona and England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Marcus Rashford’s breakout game as a Barcelona player came on Thursday as the England international scored twice in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League. The 27-year-old was a difference-maker for the Catalans in a match at the highest level of European soccer. One wonders what Ruben Amorim thought of Rashford’s display. Amorim ostracised Rashford at Manchester United, deciding that the England international couldn’t contribute to his team despite the Old Trafford outfit finishing 15th in the Premier League table last season. Now, Rashford is starring for a team targeting Champions League glory. Did United make a mistake letting him leave on loan? NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona shoots during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Getty Images Until his first goal in the win over Newcastle, Rashford’s performance at St James’ Park had been clumsy. His execution had been lacking in the final third of the pitch. The 27-year-old had a good battle with Kieran Trippier and the Newcastle right back had been winning that battle. By netting a header from a Jules Kounde cross and unleashing a strike into the back of the net off the underside of the bar, however, Rashford essentially decided the game. If the England international can continue to… The post Did Man Utd Make A Mistake Letting Marcus Rashford Leave? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Marcus Rashford left winger of Barcelona and England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Marcus Rashford’s breakout game as a Barcelona player came on Thursday as the England international scored twice in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League. The 27-year-old was a difference-maker for the Catalans in a match at the highest level of European soccer. One wonders what Ruben Amorim thought of Rashford’s display. Amorim ostracised Rashford at Manchester United, deciding that the England international couldn’t contribute to his team despite the Old Trafford outfit finishing 15th in the Premier League table last season. Now, Rashford is starring for a team targeting Champions League glory. Did United make a mistake letting him leave on loan? NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona shoots during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Getty Images Until his first goal in the win over Newcastle, Rashford’s performance at St James’ Park had been clumsy. His execution had been lacking in the final third of the pitch. The 27-year-old had a good battle with Kieran Trippier and the Newcastle right back had been winning that battle. By netting a header from a Jules Kounde cross and unleashing a strike into the back of the net off the underside of the bar, however, Rashford essentially decided the game. If the England international can continue to…

Did Man Utd Make A Mistake Letting Marcus Rashford Leave?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:28
Marcus Rashford left winger of Barcelona and England celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Marcus Rashford’s breakout game as a Barcelona player came on Thursday as the England international scored twice in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League. The 27-year-old was a difference-maker for the Catalans in a match at the highest level of European soccer. One wonders what Ruben Amorim thought of Rashford’s display.

Amorim ostracised Rashford at Manchester United, deciding that the England international couldn’t contribute to his team despite the Old Trafford outfit finishing 15th in the Premier League table last season. Now, Rashford is starring for a team targeting Champions League glory. Did United make a mistake letting him leave on loan?

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona shoots during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Newcastle United FC and FC Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Until his first goal in the win over Newcastle, Rashford’s performance at St James’ Park had been clumsy. His execution had been lacking in the final third of the pitch. The 27-year-old had a good battle with Kieran Trippier and the Newcastle right back had been winning that battle.

By netting a header from a Jules Kounde cross and unleashing a strike into the back of the net off the underside of the bar, however, Rashford essentially decided the game. If the England international can continue to do this, Barcelona will surely make his loan move permanently at the end of the season.

Rashford has faced some criticism over the course of his first few matches for the Catalans. He has struggled to impact games before scoring twice in the Champions League. It had even been suggested in the Catalan media that Barca could cut short Rashford’s loan from Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona and Head coach of Barcelona Hansi Flick are present during the LaLiga EA Sports 2025/26 match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona at Vallecas Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on August 31. (Photo by Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

“For me it was the first step. He has to make the next step,” said Barcelona manager Hansi Flick after Rashford’s performance against Newcastle. “This match, these goals here in England against Newcastle, for Barcelona in the first Champions League match this season, it’s great. It gives him confidence in himself. This is the most important thing.”

The hope for Rashford was that a change of scenery would revitalise him after two challenging seasons at Manchester United. His talent is undeniable, but Old Trafford became a torture chamber for the England international who crumpled under the burden of being a homegrown talent.

At Barcelona, though, Rashford is playing with teammates who are on a higher technical level. He has the likes of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lamal as a supply line and so it makes sense that he is now doing more to decide games, like he did against Newcastle. There could be many more moments like this for Rashford in blaugrana.

