ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post Did The Gold Standard Fail? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The gold standard is a profile in power. So LBJ conspired to get rid of it. (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images The gold standard did not prevent the hyperinflation of the 1970s, or the slowdown in growth the American economy in the 2000s. The gold standard ended in 1971—what can it mean that it failed to prevent ill outcomes after it settled on the ash heap of history? It is a common argument among Bitcoiners. If gold had fully succeeded, it would have prevented its demise. The very departure of gold from the global monetary system—at the hands, to be sure, of political (particularly American) leadership determined to kill it and never have it return—means that gold was not good enough to base a monetary system. Because gold could not see itself through the very fight for its existence, it failed. And in failing, it has ceded the ground for a superior alternative of anther nature. Bitcoiners can be suspicious of the gold standard on a number of particular counts. The transactions medium could never generally be gold itself, because it was cumbersome to divide into very small, or to use in very large units, and the location of the actual stuff determined where a transaction could take place. It was not convenient enough for carrying or on a storage basis, or large enough in value, to be good for the total money supply of the economy. On these and other criteria, Bitcoiners will wonder if gold was not an inferior, if impressive predecessor to their own new ingenious medium. Gold had its day. It fought the fight and lost, creating space for a usurper to rise up from the cleared ground. Fiat money has held sway for fifty years, but the emerging hegemon is Bitcoin. Gold is… The post Did The Gold Standard Fail? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The gold standard is a profile in power. So LBJ conspired to get rid of it. (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images The gold standard did not prevent the hyperinflation of the 1970s, or the slowdown in growth the American economy in the 2000s. The gold standard ended in 1971—what can it mean that it failed to prevent ill outcomes after it settled on the ash heap of history? It is a common argument among Bitcoiners. If gold had fully succeeded, it would have prevented its demise. The very departure of gold from the global monetary system—at the hands, to be sure, of political (particularly American) leadership determined to kill it and never have it return—means that gold was not good enough to base a monetary system. Because gold could not see itself through the very fight for its existence, it failed. And in failing, it has ceded the ground for a superior alternative of anther nature. Bitcoiners can be suspicious of the gold standard on a number of particular counts. The transactions medium could never generally be gold itself, because it was cumbersome to divide into very small, or to use in very large units, and the location of the actual stuff determined where a transaction could take place. It was not convenient enough for carrying or on a storage basis, or large enough in value, to be good for the total money supply of the economy. On these and other criteria, Bitcoiners will wonder if gold was not an inferior, if impressive predecessor to their own new ingenious medium. Gold had its day. It fought the fight and lost, creating space for a usurper to rise up from the cleared ground. Fiat money has held sway for fifty years, but the emerging hegemon is Bitcoin. Gold is…

Did The Gold Standard Fail?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 08:04
COM
COM$0.004287-10.79%
GET
GET$0.000966+12.32%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.504-18.03%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006377-3.07%

The gold standard is a profile in power. So LBJ conspired to get rid of it. (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The gold standard did not prevent the hyperinflation of the 1970s, or the slowdown in growth the American economy in the 2000s. The gold standard ended in 1971—what can it mean that it failed to prevent ill outcomes after it settled on the ash heap of history?

It is a common argument among Bitcoiners. If gold had fully succeeded, it would have prevented its demise. The very departure of gold from the global monetary system—at the hands, to be sure, of political (particularly American) leadership determined to kill it and never have it return—means that gold was not good enough to base a monetary system. Because gold could not see itself through the very fight for its existence, it failed. And in failing, it has ceded the ground for a superior alternative of anther nature.

Bitcoiners can be suspicious of the gold standard on a number of particular counts. The transactions medium could never generally be gold itself, because it was cumbersome to divide into very small, or to use in very large units, and the location of the actual stuff determined where a transaction could take place. It was not convenient enough for carrying or on a storage basis, or large enough in value, to be good for the total money supply of the economy. On these and other criteria, Bitcoiners will wonder if gold was not an inferior, if impressive predecessor to their own new ingenious medium.

Gold had its day. It fought the fight and lost, creating space for a usurper to rise up from the cleared ground. Fiat money has held sway for fifty years, but the emerging hegemon is Bitcoin. Gold is irrevocably a part of the past. So can go arguments in this vein.

If it might be said that the gold standard failed, it most certainly can be said that the gold standard succeeded. The incredible growth of the industrial revolution in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries occurred under “specie” standards, sometimes gold and silver together and sometimes gold itself. Issuers of currency, be they private or governmental (and they usually were private), defined their currency offerings in terms of specie.

The record of economic achievement under specie standards, and the gold standard in particular, has no rival in history. The incredible powering into the agricultural and industrial revolutions, which brought incomprehensible increases to living standards, from the eighteenth through the early twentieth centuries, occurred while currency had a specie basis. The link was clear as the industrial revolution proceeded over its many decades. Whenever the price of gold started to rise in the private markets in a currency, issuers of that currency would curtail their issuance. And whenever the price of gold started to fall in those markets, issuers of currency—and again, it was private entities who were the main issuers of currency in these eras—scanned the economy for new great ideas and created gold-defined currency to finance them.

The system worked so well that it gave us mass prosperity and an unimaginable rise in business, technological, and productive possibilities. Incredible products that had never existed—these by the thousands, by the millions, came into being as gold was the basis of currency systems.

We discuss this history extensively in our new book on the harmony of Bitcoin with gold, Free Money: Bitcoin and the American Monetary Tradition.

Ontologically, success is superior to failure. If gold succeeded and then failed, its success, in its epic-ness, should be the primary focus of our productive attention. Its failure—if it is that—is a secondary, if still important issue, a matter of low-order forces (if fully institutionalized ones) conspiring to stomp out apex success.

Why did the gold standard depart—not the same formulation of “why did the gold standard fail?” The standard answer is that there was not enough gold. The dollar was the only currency on gold in the 1960s, and everybody wanted the dollar. Therefore, there was not enough gold to back the dollar. This argument, advanced originally and apparently most effectively by economist Robert Triffin, is justifiably refuted by pointing out the lameness of Triffin as a personality. He was a mediocre Yale economist. Who cares what he says? And when did the quantity of gold with respect to the currency float ever matter as the industrial revolution soared? Gold never kept up with the money supply in those amazing days.

Surely the United States, under Johnson and Nixon, took the dollar off gold for other reasons—jealousy high among them. A country that wants to maintain tax rates rising past 70 percent—Johnson and Nixon put on tax increases that made sure that the top rate of the income tax was past 70 percent—will cause a shunning of its currency. But if the currency is shunned, and it is on gold—the gold standard will be ruined! How delicious it is to kill the economy through high taxes, so as to eliminate the independent standard of the monetary regime—gold.

The pointing to Triffin’s arguments were, surely, little more than power’s attempt to attach an intellectual patina to base motives. The United States killed the gold standard so that it could maintain otherwise untenable structures such as high progressive taxation.

All I ask is whether Bitcoin is ready for this kind of fight. The American public proved sufficiently unimpressed with stagflation, in the 1970s, to roust it out of existence by means of the Reagan revolution. But that tax-cut revolution, in forcing gold down from $800 to $300, resulted in no formal monetary reform, no commitment to a gold standard. George W. Bush and Barack Obama showed fascination with not cutting top tax rates, and gold soared in the first decade of the 2000s. Totally justifiably, Bitcoin emerged in 2008 to call power to account.

Whatever monetary system we settle in with in the twenty-first century, it must aspire to attend mass prosperity, mass opportunity, mass success. This is what the gold standard achieved par excellence. If Bitcoin is to be our new money, an alliance with gold remains wholly in order.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/briandomitrovic/2025/09/28/did-the-gold-standard-fail/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.2739+0.49%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01103+9.64%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.00807-0.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08201-13.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.03136-3.00%
Union
U$0.006264+0.52%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.00807-0.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:37

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

YZi Labs announces investment in digital heritage platform Funes

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,088.30
$102,088.30$102,088.30

-1.57%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,326.36
$3,326.36$3,326.36

-2.12%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2585
$2.2585$2.2585

-0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.64
$157.64$157.64

-1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0328
$1.0328$1.0328

-4.82%