Did This Federal Reserve Announcement Just Put Ripple In The Ranks Of SWIFT And BRICS?

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/23 04:00
XRP
In a recent short post on its official X account, the Fed confirmed that the migration to the ISO 20022 messaging standard has been completed. The news might sound highly technical, but XRP proponents and payment analysts see it as a quiet milestone that could transform how money moves across borders. Interestingly, this development actually seems to be a first step in placing Ripple alongside giants like SWIFT and the BRICS Pay payment system.

Federal Reserve Confirms ISO 20022 Migration

The Federal Reserve’s latest announcement may have flown under the radar for many, but it has the potential of becoming one of the most important updates in the entry of cryptocurrencies like XRP into the world of global finance. In its announcement, the Fed kept things understated, simply stating, “The ISO® 20022 migration is complete! It’s time to start exploring the possibilities.”

One XRP commentator, known as 589bull, described the update as world-changing because it places the US payment infrastructure in line with global rails such as SWIFT, RippleNet, BRICS initiatives, and central banks. In his words, this was not about fireworks or grand celebrations but rather a quiet line in a Federal Reserve update that could carry historic consequences for how money and digital value move around the world.

ISO 20022 is an international messaging standard designed to improve the efficiency of global payments. According to the Federal Reserve website, the universality of the ISO 20022 standard allows for more industry partnership and collaboration rather than working in silos.

The ISO 20022 standard allows payments to carry more information, such as compliance details, contextual metadata, and even tokenized value. It reduces friction in cross-border transactions, which allows financial institutions to communicate better.

The completion of this migration by the US Federal Reserve brings its payment infrastructure into sync with much of the rest of the world, where SWIFT has already adopted ISO 20022 as its standard since 2023.

What Does This Mean For Ripple?

Ripple has long been a champion of ISO 20022 adoption. The company began aligning its messaging standards with the protocol when Ripple joined the ISO 20022 Registration Management Group in 2020, positioning RippleNet to integrate once the broader financial world made the transition. As noted by 589bull, the pipe was laid years ago, and now the water’s about to roar through it.

Jake Claver, a popular crypto commentator on X, noted recently that XRP prioritized something most of the industry overlooked: ISO 20022 compliance. That decision is paying off now as the network processes more than $434 billion in transactions every day. 

For XRP proponents, this adds weight to the vision of Ripple to onboard a huge chunk of SWIFT’s customer base. It also adds weight to one of the most ambitious narratives in the cryptocurrency space: the idea that XRP could one day trade at $1,000. If RippleNet becomes widely adopted by banks, governments, and other international institutions, the volume of value funneled through XRP could theoretically support its growth to such a price level.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.87, down by 1.1% in the past 24 hours.

Ripple
