DigiFT and Hash Global Launch Tokenized Fund, Providing Compliant Investment Options for BNB

PANews reported on September 24th that DigiFT, a licensed Singapore-based crypto exchange, announced a partnership with HashGlobal to provide qualified and institutional investors with a compliant tokenized access to BNB, the core asset of the BNB blockchain ecosystem. The fund, established as a professional fund registered with the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVIFSC), will generate returns through long-term holding of BNB. The fund also participates in BNB ecosystem-related activities, such as Launchpool mining and airdrops, with the proceeds distributed as dividends. The fund, strategically supported by YZiLabs, will further promote the adoption of BNB in traditional finance.