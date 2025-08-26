Digital Asset Fund Flows Experience Major Outflows Amid FED Concerns

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 11:42
U
U$0.01172-12.86%
SUI
SUI$3.3871-7.27%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,993.24-2.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10019-0.46%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000522-18.47%
Major
MAJOR$0.15729-5.64%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%


Caroline Bishop
Aug 25, 2025 10:08

Digital asset funds witness significant outflows of $1.43 billion, the largest since March, due to fears over Federal Reserve actions, as reported by CoinShares.





Largest Outflows Since March

According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products have experienced their largest outflows since March, totaling $1.43 billion. This significant movement comes amid investor concerns regarding potential actions by the Federal Reserve. Trading volumes in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) surged to $38 billion, approximately 50% higher than this year’s average, as investor sentiment fluctuated over U.S. monetary policy.

Impact on Bitcoin and Ethereum

Bitcoin (BTC) was notably impacted, with outflows reaching $1 billion. In contrast, Ethereum (ETH) showed resilience, limiting its outflows to $440 million. This divergence in performance has led to month-to-date inflows of $2.5 billion for Ethereum, while Bitcoin has seen net outflows of $1 billion. Year-to-date data reveals that Ethereum inflows account for 26% of total assets under management, compared to just 11% for Bitcoin, highlighting a shift in investor preference.

Altcoin Performance

Altcoins displayed mixed results during this period. XRP, Solana, and Cronos saw positive inflows of $25 million, $12 million, and $4.4 million, respectively. However, Sui and Ton faced challenges, with outflows of $12.9 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

FED’s Influence on Market Sentiment

Investors initially reacted with pessimism early in the week, leading to outflows of $2 billion. However, sentiment shifted following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s address at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which was perceived as more dovish than expected, resulting in inflows of $594 million.

For further insights, the full report can be accessed on CoinShares.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/digital-asset-fund-flows-experience-major-outflows-amid-fed-concerns

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

PANews reported on June 21 that Circle tweeted that its cross-chain transfer protocol CCTP V2 has been launched on the Solana blockchain, supporting developers and users to quickly transfer funds,
CROSS
CROSS$0.22343-1.31%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-7.14%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00683+3.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 11:30
Share
Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-7.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 08:12
Share
Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

The post Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/eric-trump-explains-familys-pro-crypto-shift/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.235-4.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017603-14.17%
Sign
SIGN$0.0698-2.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/26 11:15
Share

Trending News

More

Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

Trump Family Pushed Into Crypto By Fragile Financial System

Brazilian listed company Méliuz spent $28.61 million to purchase 275.43 Bitcoins

The Next Federal Reserve FOMC Meeting Triggers Market Speculation