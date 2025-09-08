Digital asset giant CoinShares to go public on Nasdaq in $1.2 billion SPAC deal

Key Takeaways

CoinShares will go public on Nasdaq through a $1.2 billion SPAC merger with Vine Hill Capital.

The company is Europe’s largest digital asset manager, managing $10 billion in assets and holding a 34% European market share.

CoinShares, Europe’s leading digital asset manager with approximately $10 billion in assets under management, announced today it will go public on the Nasdaq Stock Market through a $1.2 billion business combination with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp.

The company is the world’s fourth-largest digital asset ETP manager after BlackRock, Grayscale, and Fidelity, and leads Europe with 34% market share.

CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti said the Nasdaq listing reflects the company’s push for international growth and leadership. The transaction positions CoinShares as one of the largest publicly traded pure-play digital asset managers globally.

CoinShares has more than tripled its assets under management over the past two years through new investor inflows, supportive digital asset pricing, and product launches.

The transaction includes a $50 million equity investment commitment from an institutional investor. The deal is slated to wrap up by year-end, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.