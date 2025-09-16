Digital Asset Treasuries Face mNAV Collapse, Standard Chartered Warns

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 22:23
Solana
SOL$238.76+3.14%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,349.15+1.29%
Boom
BOOM$0.009272+2.53%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011913-4.69%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001722+1.83%

The boom in digital asset treasury (DAT) companies — fueled by the success of Strategy’s Bitcoin-buying — has shone a spotlight on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Solana (SOL). However, that spotlight has dimmed in recent weeks as the market net asset values (mNAVs) of many DATs collapsed, exposing smaller firms to growing risks, Standard Chartered warned Monday.

In the world of DATs, mNAV measures the ratio of a company’s enterprise value to the value of its cryptocurrency holdings. An mNAV above 1 allows a firm to issue new shares and keep accumulating digital assets. Below that threshold, it becomes far harder — and less prudent — to expand holdings.

Standard Chartered noted that several high-profile DATs have recently slipped below that critical level, effectively shutting off their ability to keep buying. 

“The recent collapse in DAT mNAVs will likely drive differentiation and market consolidation,” the bank said. “Differentiation will favour the largest in breed, cheapest funders and those with staking yield” — a nod to big, liquid players like Strategy (MSTR) and Bitmine (BMNR), as well as firms able to raise money through low-cost debt.

The research tracked companies including Strategy, Bitmine, Metaplanet (MTPLF), Sharplink Gaming (SBET), Upexi (UPXI) and DeFi Development Corp (DFDV), highlighting how their valuations have compressed in recent weeks.

Digital asset treasuries’ mNAVs have been under broad pressure since June. Source: Standard Chartered

According to the bank, mNAV suppression is being driven by market saturation, growing investor caution, unsustainable business models and the rapid expansion of Ether and Solana treasury strategies. 

“We see market saturation as the main driver of recent mNAV compression,” the analysts wrote, noting that Strategy’s success in acquiring Bitcoin already spawned 89 imitators.

If mNAVs remain depressed, Standard Chartered expects consolidation across the sector, with larger players potentially scooping up weaker rivals. For example, Strategy could maintain its aggressive Bitcoin buying spree by acquiring treasury peers trading at discounts, the bank suggested.

With the crypto bull market intensifying, DAT strategies have expanded beyond Bitcoin to include Ether and Solana, among others. Source: Standard Chartered

Related: Strategy’s Bitcoin stash hits $73B with 638,985 BTC in treasury

Digital asset treasury companies face mounting risks

While several publicly listed companies have added cryptocurrencies to their balance sheets, digital asset treasuries have taken the approach further by making those holdings the centerpiece of their business strategy. 

In addition to Standard Chartered, Cointelegraph has previously flagged the risks of this model, noting that some firms abandoned struggling core businesses to rebrand as crypto treasuries in an effort to ride the digital asset boom.

Venture firm Breed has also echoed those concerns. In June, the company cautioned that only a handful of Bitcoin treasury firms will likely escape a “death spiral” triggered by falling mNAVs.

“Ultimately, only a select few companies will sustain a lasting MNAV premium. They will earn it through strong leadership, disciplined execution, savvy marketing, and distinctive strategies that continue to grow Bitcoin-per-share regardless of broader market fluctuations,” Breed’s analysts wrote.

Source: Galaxy Research

New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has also highlighted the narrowing premiums of DATs, as the gap between stock prices and underlying crypto holdings continues to shrink.

The forces behind the compression include “investor anxiety over forthcoming supply unlocks, changing corporate objectives from DAT management teams, tangible increases in share issuance, investor profit-taking, and limited differentiation across treasury strategies,” said NYDIG’s global head of research, Greg Cipolaro.

Other observers draw sharper parallels. Josip Rupena, CEO of crypto lending firm Milo, compared DAT strategies to collateralized debt obligations — the complex financial products that helped trigger the 2008 financial crisis:

Related: Mega Matrix files $2B shelf to build Ethena stablecoin governance treasury

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/digital-asset-treasuries-mnav-collapse-standard-chartered?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.0728+0.66%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006107-0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.0429-0.53%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:17
Share
Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:06 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0006 billion.
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:10
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $189 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $48.71 million in long positions and $140 million in short positions. The total liquidated amount for BTC was $13.4356 million, and the total liquidated amount for ETH was $59.6831 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,382.63+1.42%
Ethereum
ETH$4,477.37-0.35%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

Tether Treasury destroys 2 billion USDT on Tron

BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF has exceeded $69.7 billion, accounting for 3.25% of the total BTC supply