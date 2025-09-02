Digital Gold Rush: Crypto Gold Tokens Break $2.5 Billion Barrier

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 16:28
NEAR
NEAR$2.375-1.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225-1.92%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.072-2.70%
PAX Gold
PAXG$3,494.94+0.20%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,484.99-0.23%

TLDR

  • The tokenized gold market reached a record $2.57 billion in market capitalization
  • Tether’s XAUT token saw $437 million in new supply minted in August alone
  • Paxos’ PAXG token attracted $141.5 million in inflows since June
  • Gold price trades near $3,470, approaching its April record high of around $3,500
  • Both tokens are backed by physical gold bars stored in secure vaults

The market for blockchain-based gold tokens has reached a new milestone. Total market capitalization across all tokenized gold offerings hit $2.57 billion according to CoinGecko data.

This growth comes as the price of physical gold trades near its April peak. The precious metal currently sits at approximately $3,470 per ounce.

Two major players dominate the tokenized gold space. Tether’s XAUT and Paxos’ PAXG tokens account for most of the market activity.

Pax Gold (PAXG) PricePax Gold (PAXG) Price

XAUT experienced massive growth in August. The token saw $437 million in new supply created during the month.

Tether’s Treasury department minted 129,000 new XAUT tokens in early August. This minting occurred on the Ethereum blockchain network.

The new tokens brought XAUT’s total market value to $1.3 billion. This represents a record high for the Tether-issued gold token.

Growing Demand for Digital Gold

PAXG also saw strong investor interest over recent months. The Paxos-issued token attracted $141.5 million in net inflows since June.

These inflows pushed PAXG’s market capitalization to $983 million. This marks another record high for the token according to DefiLlama data.

PAXG inflows per month (DefiLlama)Source: DefiLlama

Both tokens operate on the same basic principle. Each token represents ownership of physical gold bars stored in secure vaults.

Token holders can redeem their digital assets for actual gold. This backing provides stability and ties the token values directly to gold prices.

Physical Gold Drives Digital Demand

Gold has been performing well in traditional markets. The metal reached its previous peak on April 22 during market uncertainty.

Current prices sit just below that April high. Market analysts point to safe haven demand as a key driver.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve has been steepening recently. This economic indicator often correlates with increased gold investment.

Tokenized gold offers investors digital exposure to the precious metal. These products combine traditional gold investment with blockchain technology benefits.

The tokens can be traded 24/7 on cryptocurrency exchanges. This provides more flexibility than traditional gold investment methods.

Storage costs are eliminated for token holders. The issuing companies handle physical gold storage and security.

Both XAUT and PAXG have seen their token supplies expand significantly. The August minting activity for XAUT represents the largest monthly increase on record.

The post Digital Gold Rush: Crypto Gold Tokens Break $2.5 Billion Barrier appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Right now, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is rewriting that script with one of the hottest presale allocations live in 2025. With prices […] The post From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.00727-38.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225-2.00%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02955+4.01%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/02 16:29
Share
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01804-3.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.072-2.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Share
India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

TLDRs; Tesla’s luxury-first strategy clashes with India’s price-sensitive EV market, limiting early adoption despite global brand strength. Model Y’s $68,000 price tag far exceeds India’s EV sweet spot below $25,000, creating a demand barrier. Tesla received only 600 orders versus its 2,500-car quota, falling behind rivals like BYD in sales traction. Infrastructure expansion continues, with [...] The post India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Tagger
TAG$0.0007603-13.28%
CAR
CAR$0.010384-8.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.011227-2.98%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/02 15:59
Share

Trending News

More

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

The Next Big Meme Coin: 3 Tokens Ready to Take Over Where Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE Left Off

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet