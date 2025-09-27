Digital Renminbi Operations Begin in Shanghai, Promoting Global Integration

Key Points: Shanghai launches digital Renminbi center; PBOC oversees expansion.

Aimed to resolve cross-border payment issues globally.

Directly impacts RMB-linked crypto markets.

The Digital Renminbi International Operation Center officially launched in Shanghai, establishing three business platforms to support the global integration of the digital RMB, managed by the People’s Bank of China.

This initiative enhances China’s influence in global finance, aiming to improve cross-border payments through standardization and innovation, without directly impacting major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Shanghai’s New Platforms to Expand Renminbi’s Global Reach

The Digital Renminbi International Operation Center in Shanghai has initiated activities through three primary platforms. These include a cross-border digital payment platform, a blockchain service platform, and a digital asset platform, aimed at broadening the global scope of the Renminbi. Lu Lei, Vice Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), remarked on the inevitability of currency system evolution and stressed innovative and inclusive solutions. The platforms underpin the Renminbi’s internationalization ambitions, facilitating infrastructure for digital transactions.

Market observers are closely examining these developments. Tian Xuan, President of Tsinghua University’s National Institute of Financial Research, noted the move enhances China’s influence in global finance. No direct statements from major crypto influencers have surfaced, but industry analysts predict indirect effects on RMB-related stablecoins.

Economic Analysts Predict Impact on Global Finance and Crypto

Did you know? The introduction of the cross-border digital payment platform marks an extension of China’s earlier digital currency pilots in Hong Kong, potentially setting a precedent for further RMB integration in international markets.

As of September 26, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $3,987.33, with a market cap of $481.28 billion, reflecting 12.79% market dominance. Over the past day, ETH’s price rose by 1.07%, although a weekly decrease of 11.09% was noted, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:55 UTC on September 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research team highlights that the establishment of the Digital Renminbi International Operation Center may increase regulatory emphasis on cross-border financial regulations. Innovations in blockchain services could encourage future shifts in global liquidity flows, suggesting a complex interplay of technological and regulatory dynamics.