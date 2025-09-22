 The digital ruble is robust, stable, and will transform the process of tracing and controlling the budget in Russia beginning in 2026, according to the Finance Minister. The digital ruble of Russia is not merely a digital currency. It is an effective instrument of the budget traceability revolution.  Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirmed that it […] The post Digital Ruble Russia’s Strong New Budget Gamechanger appeared first on Live Bitcoin News. The digital ruble is robust, stable, and will transform the process of tracing and controlling the budget in Russia beginning in 2026, according to the Finance Minister. The digital ruble of Russia is not merely a digital currency. It is an effective instrument of the budget traceability revolution.  Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirmed that it […] The post Digital Ruble Russia’s Strong New Budget Gamechanger appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Digital Ruble Russia’s Strong New Budget Gamechanger

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 19:00
 The digital ruble is robust, stable, and will transform the process of tracing and controlling the budget in Russia beginning in 2026, according to the Finance Minister.

The digital ruble of Russia is not merely a digital currency. It is an effective instrument of the budget traceability revolution. 

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirmed that it is as strong and sound as the old ruble. He highlighted the fact that it was not dependent on commercial banks.  At the Moscow Financial Forum, Siluanov noted the budgetary opportunities of the digital ruble.

The Minister claimed that the digital ruble is completely robust and sound, and it is not linked to commercial banks. 

He emphasized the fact that it provides a high level of traceability and control. This is a good step towards the transparency of the financial system in Russia.

First Salary Paid with Digital Ruble Sparks New Era

To further enhance the applicability of a digital ruble, the Russian Treasury paid off the first salary in digital rubles. 

The recipient was Anatoly Aksakov, who is the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets. The payment proved the practical use of the digital ruble. 

It is important to note that it will be possible to make payments only digitally, in case recipients volunteer, which will guarantee voluntary participation.

Beginning on January 1, 2026, the digital ruble will be applied to transferring the budget in the Russian budget system. This comprises all federal budget payouts. 

The relocation will ensure increased transparency, less risk of fraud, and limit financial control. The digital ruble accounts will be supported by the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Russia, which will be another step in the development of the fiscal infrastructure in Russia.

An Increasing Depth of Digital Ruble in the Russian Economy.

Background information points to the time when the digital ruble began to develop in 2021, and legal frameworks will be finalized by 2023. 

They are commercial banks and end users. It was scheduled to be launched in 2025 but it was delayed to 2026 as per presidential directives.

The digital ruble is poised as a robust substitute of the fiat currency, and it can also be used in external settlements in the future. 

It is voluntary, and the government guarantees, the adoption is meant to improve government payment systems without its imposition.

The shift by Russia is part of an increasing trend in the world towards the concept of central bank digital currency (CBDC) based on financial transparency and efficiency. 

The initial salary payment using the digital ruble marks a landmark, showing its readiness for use by the general population.

 

The post Digital Ruble Russia's Strong New Budget Gamechanger appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

