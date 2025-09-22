Cryptocurrency beginners often wonder what’s the best crypto to invest in right now for long-term success. A popular strategy has been to pick a large-cap coin that has delivered impressive The post DigiTap Stands Out As The Potential Coin in 2025 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.Cryptocurrency beginners often wonder what’s the best crypto to invest in right now for long-term success. A popular strategy has been to pick a large-cap coin that has delivered impressive The post DigiTap Stands Out As The Potential Coin in 2025 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

DigiTap Stands Out As The Potential Coin in 2025

By: Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/22 00:39
Cryptocurrency beginners often wonder what’s the best crypto to invest in right now for long-term success. A popular strategy has been to pick a large-cap coin that has delivered impressive rates of return but still lags some of its peers and hope it can soon catch up. 

Solana is a prime example. The coin is up 27% since the start of 2025. While certainly impressive in its own right and nothing to complain about, among the top 100 coins by market cap, Solana doesn’t rank in the top 15 in terms of year-to-date performance. It lags coins like Mantle, XRP, Tron, Cronos, Hyperliquid, among others.

Solana peaked in early 2025 at $295.31, implying smart-money investors were happy to move on from it. It is now the fifth-largest coin by market cap. One standout attracting Solana investor attention is DigiTap ($TAP), a fresh crypto token in the very early stages of its presale whose real-world utility has the potential to outperform Solana’s gains over the coming years.

Solana’s Success vs. DigiTap’s Upside Potential

Solana has minted many millionaires as early investors recognized its potential to become a top blockchain with lightning-fast transactions and low fees. However, the coin has already experienced explosive growth, having surged from around 50 cents to more than $200 today in just five years.

By contrast, Digitap is a brand-new entrant still in its presale stage and offers investors a ground-floor opportunity, similar to Solana in 2020. Early investors now have the opportunity to buy Digitap at around $0.0125, with the potential for outsized returns if the project delivers on its vision.

This vision is simple: Digitap isn’t just another meme token or speculative coin; it’s building a practical financial platform. Dubbed by some experts as the world’s first true “omni-bank,” Digitap combines the speed and freedom of crypto with the familiarity and stability of traditional banking.

Digitap allows users to manage both fiat and multiple cryptocurrencies on a single platform. Through the Digitap app, which is already available on the Apple and Google app stores, users can simply deposit their dollars, euros, Bitcoin, Ether, or a wide range of other cryptos, and then spend at their convenience. Gone are the days of juggling multiple apps and exchanges as Digitap combines multi-currency bank accounts, a multi-chain crypto wallet, and payment cards.

Why DigiTap Could Outperform Solana

Digitap’s unified approach of combining fiat with crypto into one platform solves a major problem. Today’s finance industry is very fragmented, as users need a bank to handle their fiat while a separate crypto broker holds tokens. In fact, merging fiat with cryptocurrency has many use cases beyond just spending money. For instance, sending money abroad through traditional banks carries fees in excess of 6% and can take days to complete. But Digitap can do it in seconds at a fraction of the cost.

The payments and remittance industry is a multi-trillion-dollar business that is ripe for disruption. This alone supports the case for making Digitap a top cryptocurrency to buy in 2025. Solana, on the other hand, requires substantial amounts of new capital just to move the price slightly. This means upside can slow even while volatility stays high.

Solana also has an unfortunate reputation for network disruptions and still relies on outside apps for most real-world use. If activity on Solana cools or faster competitors grab attention, the case against Solana becomes more apparent.

Conclusion: A Top Crypto to Invest in for 2025

For beginners and seasoned investors alike, the key question of what crypto to invest in right now comes down to balancing potential reward against risk. Solana, by all measures, remains a strong crypto project; however, based on its recent underperformance against its large-cap crypto peers, it is unlikely, if not impossible, to replicate the type of gains that smaller-cap and newer projects can offer.

Digitap stands out as a potential crypto. It launched working product before its token sale, which is rare in the crypto universe. With the presale going strong, investors have a unique opportunity to act fast and get in early on “the next Solana.”

Learn more about Digitap ($TAP) here:

Presale  https://presale.Digitap.app 

Website https://Digitap.app 

Social: https://linktr.ee/DigiTap.app 

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advices and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

 

