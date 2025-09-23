Ripple’s XRP has been one of the most talked-about crypto tokens for the entire cross-border payments. It was viewed by a lot of retail investors as the future of global The post Digitap’s $TAP Gains Momentum, XRP Investors Seek Alternatives appeared first on CryptoNinjas.Ripple’s XRP has been one of the most talked-about crypto tokens for the entire cross-border payments. It was viewed by a lot of retail investors as the future of global The post Digitap’s $TAP Gains Momentum, XRP Investors Seek Alternatives appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Digitap’s $TAP Gains Momentum, XRP Investors Seek Alternatives

By: Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/23 00:30
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.373-1.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23773-11.46%
XRP
XRP$2.8324-4.75%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01805-6.18%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02321-4.32%

Ripple’s XRP has been one of the most talked-about crypto tokens for the entire cross-border payments. It was viewed by a lot of retail investors as the future of global money transfers.

Nevertheless, as of 2025, the retail crowd feels it should go with a different token. The number of analysts naming Digitap ($TAP) the best crypto to buy now is increasing, and so is the attention of the XRP holders.

Let’s figure out the factors that have led to this major crypto investment shift this year.

Why XRP Retail Investors Are Looking For Alternatives

Initially, XRP was meant to be the solution for the problematic international banking system, which was slow and overpriced. It did engage in building partnerships with major banking institutions, but in many cases, retail investors felt they were not considered. In addition to that, XRP has had to deal with the SEC, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, for several years. All this has resulted in a lot of doubts and has limited the price of XRP in comparison with other tokens.

Analysts have figured out that 2.4 billion XRP tokens have been moved, and it has reached the important price level. From last week till now, it has been going downwards and has reached a level of $2.99 which is essential for resistance. Growth, rewards, and tangible benefits are what retail investors want to see today.

There are many users who realize that while XRP’s concentrating on banks and other big fishes in the market. It is quite far from the value of common holders. That is one of the main reasons that it is turning to Digitap, which makes individuals the center of its ecosystem.

Digitap: A Product Built For Everyday Users

Digitap is a unique token that is different from other tokens. It represents a product in the real world: the Digitap Card. The card, with the support of Visa, can be used anywhere in the world for both offline and online transactions. The card is compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, and is used to create an infinite number of virtual cards for online shopping. Moreover, users can now create their own physical cards ranging from traditional plastic to luxury metal.

What further attracts users is the no-KYC onboarding of Digitap. In contrast to conventional banks which necessitate full identity checks, Digitap allows users to register and get started within minutes. This impresses freelancers, remote workers, and inhabitants of areas with banking restrictions.

By offering everyday users the direct instruments for spending and controlling their money, Digitap is addressing the problem that XRP has been unable to resolve.

$TAP Tokenomics And Investor Confidence

Experts who describe the $TAP as the “best crypto to buy now” list its tokenomics and growth model as the main reasons. Projects that inflate supply gradually over time are different from Digitap which has a limit of 2 billion tokens. No more tokens will ever be created.

Additionally, the token runs its operations on a deflationary model. Tokens are bought back and burned somewhat regularly, which lowers supply and raises scarcity. In addition to that, the fees for selling too early also contribute to the burning, thus, the supply becomes even more limited.

Such a scenario is excellent for investors as it provides the foundation for the value to remain strong over the long term. Digitap also gives the opportunity for staking with up to 124% APR during the presale phase and up to 100% per annum after the project launch.

Why Analysts Say Digitap Could Outperform XRP

The change in retail sentiment is largely attributable to three factors: utility, trust, and timing. While Digitap has already successfully launched the app and card system, Ripple’s future depends on the outcome of slow-moving partnerships and regulations. Investors do not like leaning on projects that may or may not deliver in the future, but on those that already have results.

Moreover, the focus on privacy and control is also emphasized by the analysts in the case of Digitap. The platform provides no-KYC wallets and accounts, which are by definition off the grid, and anonymous virtual cards.

It is also worth pointing out that the cross-border payments theme is getting stronger again. Digitap has already made its move with a user-friendly solution that makes it easier for retail users to understand and accept. Consequently, the experts are of the opinion that $TAP is probably the most preferred choice.

Final Thoughts

XRP is undoubtedly a key player that lays the groundwork of the global payments conversation; however, retail investors have long been frustrated by the fact that they have to wait for Ripple’s promises to become reality. Digitap is the market disruptor that comes out with a finished product, honest tokenomics, and perks that people can easily relate to. It is for this reason that analysts put $TAP at the top of the list of the best cryptos to buy right now.

Discover the future of crypto cards with Digitap by checking out their live Visa card project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app   

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice, and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

The post Digitap’s $TAP Gains Momentum, XRP Investors Seek Alternatives appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:41
Share
China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09276+11.20%
RealLink
REAL$0.05978-4.58%
WELL3
WELL$0.000056-9.53%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Lenovo halts Legion Go 2 pre-orders amid surging demand