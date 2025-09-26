Discovery En Español Enters Sports Arena With ‘Locos x El Deporte’ Debut

L to R: Pepe del Bosque, Miroslava Montemayor and Daniel Barba host new WBD U.S. Hispanic weekly sports entertainment series “Locos por el Deporte.” Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic is making its first major push into sports programming with Locos x el Deporte, a mobile-first original series that debuts September 26 on Discovery en Español GO.

The sports entertainment series ​is hosted by Miroslava Montemayor, Pepe del Bosque, and Daniel Barba​, three prominent Mexican personalities from TNT Sports México​ (a brand from the WBD portfolio). Rather than focusing on traditional highlights and scores, the fast-paced show explores the cultural stories and passionate fandom that define Hispanic sports culture.​ The launch represents more than just new content for the network.

“It also creates new opportunities for advertisers to connect with our audience through sports storytelling that’s as commercially powerful as it is culturally relevant,” says David Tardio, SVP of Ad Sales at Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic.

Digital-First Strategy with Linear Follow-Up

The series follows a unique release pattern. New 11-minute episodes debut every Friday on the streaming platform Discovery en Español GO, starting September 26. These digital episodes are then edited and combined into 22-minute linear versions that air Sundays on​ the Discovery en Español​ channel, beginning October 5.

The first TV episode will feature content from the first two digital episodes, creating a nine-day window between the digital premiere and linear debut. This approach allows the network to serve both streaming audiences who prefer shorter content and traditional viewers who expect longer programming blocks.

The Hosting Team

Miroslava Montemayor is one of Mexico’s most popular sports presenters with more than a decade of experience covering major sporting events including the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, World Cups, and UEFA Champions League during her time at ESPN and TNT Sports Mexico.

Pepe del Bosque has built his reputation as a sharp European soccer analyst through roles at ESPN, Televisa, and Imagen before joining TNT Sports Mexico.

Daniel Barba represents a newer generation of sports narrators. He has covered the Olympics, Liga MX, Premier League, and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Expanding Beyond Traditional Programming

The sports series marks Discovery en Español’s expansion beyond its established adventure, ingenuity, natural history and lifestyle programming, such as last year’s Juntos en Acción (Together in Action) reality series starring actor and singer Carlos Ponce and his TV personality wife Karina Banda.

The move reflects broader industry trends as Hispanic-focused networks ​like Telemundo seek to ​b​olster their ​digital ​f​ootprint to capture ​dedicated sports audiences. Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic has been bolstering its digital presence, unveiling ​new expansion initiatives at its 2025 Upfronts, including the launch of WBTV Hispanic Stream that features nine free ad-supported streaming channels.