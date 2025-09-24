The post Disney raises prices for streaming packages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thomas Fuller | Lightrocket | Getty Images Disney on Tuesday unveiled price increases for its streaming subscription packages beginning Oct. 21. The stand-alone Disney+ ad-supported plan will see a $2 increase to $11.99 per month, while the premium no-ads plan will jump $3 to $18.99 per month or get a $30 annual hike to $189.99 per year. The Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported package will increase by $2 per month, and both of the bundles with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN will see a $3 monthly increase. The packages with Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max will also both increase by $3 per month. The NFL+ plans will remain at the same pricing. The company previously alluded to the price increases on its third-quarter earnings call, adding that it expects a modest increase in Disney+ subscribers in its fourth fiscal quarter. Disney last raised prices for its packages in October 2024, with most plans increasing by $1 to $2. The price hikes come as the entertainment company has faced intense scrutiny for its handling of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after Disney subsidiary ABC pulled the show off air last week over the host’s controversial comments about the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The company announced nearly a week later that the show would return to air on Tuesday, after viewers and late-show hosts criticized Disney for its actions. In the interim, some fans took to social media to announce they were canceling their Disney+ subscriptions in solidarity with Kimmel. Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment on the price changes. Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/23/disney-plus-new-pricing-streaming-kimmel.htmlThe post Disney raises prices for streaming packages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thomas Fuller | Lightrocket | Getty Images Disney on Tuesday unveiled price increases for its streaming subscription packages beginning Oct. 21. The stand-alone Disney+ ad-supported plan will see a $2 increase to $11.99 per month, while the premium no-ads plan will jump $3 to $18.99 per month or get a $30 annual hike to $189.99 per year. The Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported package will increase by $2 per month, and both of the bundles with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN will see a $3 monthly increase. The packages with Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max will also both increase by $3 per month. The NFL+ plans will remain at the same pricing. The company previously alluded to the price increases on its third-quarter earnings call, adding that it expects a modest increase in Disney+ subscribers in its fourth fiscal quarter. Disney last raised prices for its packages in October 2024, with most plans increasing by $1 to $2. The price hikes come as the entertainment company has faced intense scrutiny for its handling of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after Disney subsidiary ABC pulled the show off air last week over the host’s controversial comments about the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The company announced nearly a week later that the show would return to air on Tuesday, after viewers and late-show hosts criticized Disney for its actions. In the interim, some fans took to social media to announce they were canceling their Disney+ subscriptions in solidarity with Kimmel. Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment on the price changes. Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/23/disney-plus-new-pricing-streaming-kimmel.html

Disney raises prices for streaming packages

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 19:33
Thomas Fuller | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Disney on Tuesday unveiled price increases for its streaming subscription packages beginning Oct. 21.

The stand-alone Disney+ ad-supported plan will see a $2 increase to $11.99 per month, while the premium no-ads plan will jump $3 to $18.99 per month or get a $30 annual hike to $189.99 per year.

The Disney+ and Hulu ad-supported package will increase by $2 per month, and both of the bundles with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN will see a $3 monthly increase. The packages with Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max will also both increase by $3 per month.

The NFL+ plans will remain at the same pricing.

The company previously alluded to the price increases on its third-quarter earnings call, adding that it expects a modest increase in Disney+ subscribers in its fourth fiscal quarter. Disney last raised prices for its packages in October 2024, with most plans increasing by $1 to $2.

The price hikes come as the entertainment company has faced intense scrutiny for its handling of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after Disney subsidiary ABC pulled the show off air last week over the host’s controversial comments about the alleged killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The company announced nearly a week later that the show would return to air on Tuesday, after viewers and late-show hosts criticized Disney for its actions.

In the interim, some fans took to social media to announce they were canceling their Disney+ subscriptions in solidarity with Kimmel.

Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment on the price changes.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/23/disney-plus-new-pricing-streaming-kimmel.html

