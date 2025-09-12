Doctor Khumalo Shares Insights On Bafana Bafana And The Nation’s Football Renaissance

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 09: South Africa players celebrate during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Nigeria at Toyota Stadium on September 09, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Charlé Lombard/Gallo Images/Getty Images) Getty Images

South African football is riding an unprecedented wave of optimism as Bafana Bafana gears up for the upcoming Africa Cup Of Nations [AFCON]

, now just over 100 days away, while edging closer to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the lead-up to the highly anticipated clash with Nigeria, Forbes.com and other media had the privilege of speaking with Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo, affectionately known as 16v by millions across the country. Speaking ahead of the match, Khumalo expressed his confidence that the current squad is exceptionally well-positioned to compete not only across Africa but on the global stage, marking what could be a defining moment in South African football’s modern journey.

Squad Strength and Rising Momentum

When asked about the current squad and their performance in recent years, Khumalo praised what the boys in green and gold have been able to achieve.

“This is probably the most exciting Bafana squad that we’ve seen in the last couple of years,” he said. “Our boys have actually managed to find their rhythm, they’ve managed to find themselves, and at any given time or chance, yes, they can bring it home.”

Khumalo points to the maturity, technical ability, and depth of the squad as key reasons for optimism. “South African players have raised their hands because there is so much depth in terms of selection,” he explained. The squad blends a strong, experienced core with emerging talents, creating a balance that enables adaptability and a competitive edge. About 90% of the Bafana players are locally based and play in the PSL, a testament to the strength of the domestic league and the culture it is fostering. This combination ensures that Bafana Bafana can compete with the top African teams while matching the pace and technical play seen in Europe.

Honouring History, Learning from the Past

Doctor Khumalo, South Africa (Photo by Matthew Ashton/EMPICS via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Reflecting on his own playing days, Khumalo recalled the challenges faced by South African players in the 1990s, which were starkly different from what the current team is faced with: long travel, substandard accommodations, and sometimes hostile environments. “During our times, whatever sponsorship was available was good… We had to use SAA [South African Airways] flights seven days before the game,” Khumalo recalled. “When we played in Zimbabwe, unfortunately, 60% of the boys couldn’t eat their food. So we had to resort to rolls and tea,” he recounted.

Despite these obstacles, such experiences forged resilience and character, which helped them to rise in the African football rankings as well as host and win the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON]

, establishing South Africa as a footballing nation.

Khumalo also highlighted the late Clive Barker’s legacy, crediting him with building a national team that was not only competitive but familial. “Clive didn’t just build the national team, he built a family,” Khumalo said. “He brought AFCON to South Africa. He cared and sacrificed everything for us.” Despite these accomplishments, Khumalo noted that Barker’s contributions remain under-appreciated: “Without a doubt, it’s a failure. If I were to ask about his wife today, nobody knows whether she is still alive or not. Nobody knows. But we do. Because he cared.”

3 Feb 1996: The captain of the winners of the African Cup of Nations Final Neil Tovey of South Africa holds the cup aloft after President Mandela presented it to him. South Africa won 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Mark Thompson/ALLSPORT Getty Images

Reflecting on how the national team can sustain and build upon its current momentum in the years to come, Khumalo emphasises the importance of learning from past mismanagement to avoid a repeat of the decline that football experienced from the mid-2000s to the late 2010s. Khumalo emphasised that disrupting continuity cost the country in previous campaigns: “We destroyed what we built from 1992 to 1996. With these boys, we need to keep the momentum and protect the current crop. If we dismantle them now, we are not just destroying the national team—we are destroying the country.”

Hugo Broos and the Modern Squad

South Africa’s midfielder #4 Teboho Mokoena (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Morocco and South Africa at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro on January 30, 2024. (Photo by SIA KAMBOU / AFP) (Photo by SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Under Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana has found stability and a clear strategic vision. Khumalo praised the coach’s understanding of South African football: “He understands our DNA. He balances youth integration with an experienced core. When Themba Zwane got injured, Hugo called up Sipho Mbule; he knew the kind of player he wanted for Nigeria.” This strategy has ensured that key players are stepping up at the right moments. When asked which players remind him most of himself, Khumalo laughed before highlighting Teboho Mokoena as one of the individuals he believes is an integral part of the team, describing him as “instrumental in directing traffic… always there when we build up or move forward. He controls the pace, dictates the tempo, and has the experience to handle critical moments.”

Khumalo also noted the integration of youth players into the national team and how it has been intentional and strategic. The likes of Mduduzi Shabalala are now regulars in the squad, gaining invaluable experience, while Relebohile Mofokeng is emerging as a key contributor. Khumalo explained: “Shabalala is in the team not just to play, but to have a feel of what the national team is all about. Hugo is grooming youngsters. The succession plan doesn’t start when there’s a problem—it starts when everything is intact. Relebohile Mofokeng, once brought in as a prospect, is now a regular and showing what he can do at the highest level.”

South Africa’s forward #11 Relebohile Mofokeng fights for the ball with Benin’s defender #11 Abdoul Rachid Moumini during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Benin at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on March 25, 2025. (Photo by Sia KAMBOU / AFP) (Photo by SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Khumalo also stressed that the current squad’s cohesion is vital: “There are seven factors that influence performance, and the social factor; players understanding, believing, knowing, is number one,” Khumalo explained. “These boys gel together easily. It’s evident when we look at their performances against the best African players who also play in Europe. They showed confidence, technical ability, and character.”

10Bet Sponsorship: Amplifying the Squad

TOPSHOT – A football fan waves the South African flag at Soccer City in Soweto on May 22, 2010 during a local football match to inaugurate the opening of Soccer City, the new 94,700-seat stadium that will host the opening and final matches of the World Cup. South African President Jacob Zuma greeted players from AmaZulu of Durban and Wits University of Johannesburg, before standing on the field with his hand on his heart for the playing of the national anthem. The stadium’s first professional match drew a crowd of 76,000 — all the seats that were made available for the game — for the final of South Africa’s FA Cup, the Nedbank Cup. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER JOE (Photo by ALEXANDER JOE / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER JOE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Supporting this golden generation is 10Bet, whose sponsorship arrives at a pivotal moment for Bafana Bafana. A spokesperson from the brand explained more about the partnership, which has steadily grown, “When we started this journey with Bafana, it was before things actually started taking a turn. We always believed in Bafana as a national asset, and we wanted to showcase ourselves as a brand that can team up with another national asset and deliver victory for the country.”

The sponsorship includes Bafana Megaways, a gamified experience that brings fans closer to the action. Yet, responsible betting remains a central priority in all of their work. “We don’t permit people under the legal age. We drive education initiatives and ensure that every communication emphasises awareness and safety for fans,” the spokesperson shared.

Grassroots initiatives such as Gear up iKasi, featuring legends like Doctor Khumalo, provide the education necessary to uplift communities and equip them with tools and the knowledge to continuously grow the game.

The sponsorship also boosts the team’s visibility at a time when national pride is surging. “Having a brand like 10Bet to really amplify the squad where the country had lost a lot of hope is so important. This couldn’t be a better time for a sponsorship like this,” Khumalo noted.

A Bright Horizon

With history as a guide, a coach who understands his players, and strong public and corporate backing, South African football is positioned for resurgence. Khumalo sees this generation as well as the milestones they will reach as a reflection of national pride: “When we qualify, it’s not about that particular moment. You are an ambassador of the country, we sell our football, we pay the way for the youth.”

As Bafana Bafana continues to integrate young talent, nurture experience, and build momentum, the future of South African football looks promising. With technical skill, strategic development, youth integration, and passionate fan support coming together, this squad is poised not just to compete but to leave their own enduring mark on the nation’s footballing story.