Does Sequel Tap Into Original Film’s Magic?

“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” partial poster. Bleecker Street

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, Rob Reiner’s This is Spinal Tap sequel starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, is new in theaters. How are Rotten Tomatoes critics reacting to the new mockumentary?

Rated R, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues opens in theaters nationwide on Friday. The summary for the film reads, “Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert.

“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality — and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ‘n’ roll.”

Directed by Reiner, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also stars original This is Spinal Tap stars Fran Drescher and Paul Shaffer, as well as Questlove, Chris Addison and John Michael Higgins.

As of Friday, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues has a 73% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 49 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus and RT Popcornmeter score based on verified user ratings are still pending.

How Are Individual Critics Reacting To ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’?

Michael Ordoña of The Wrap is among the top critics on RT who give Spinal Tap II: The End Continues a “fresh” rating on RT, writing in his review summary, “We’re here to visit with these guys again after 40 years. And for Heavy Duty Rock and Roll. And a kinder, gentler Spinal Tap II: The End Continues delivers enough to satisfy both demands.”

Manohla Dargis of The New York Times also gives the film a “fresh” review on RT, writing, The good news about Spinal Tap II is that everyone involved seems to have understood the assignment, which makes for a genial 83 minutes of soft jokes and jowls.”

Also high on Spinal Tap II is Peter Bradshaw of the UK’s Guardian, who writes in his “fresh” review summary on RT, “There’s lots of good stuff here, some witty reboots and reworkings of gags from the first film … What I didn’t anticipate about this film is how very sad it would make me feel.”

Nick Howell of The London Evening Standard also gives the film a “fresh” review on RT, writing, “This is a fond, chaotic yet subtle tribute to the original movie and, hopefully, a one-off farewell. Cheers fellas, big bottoms up!”

Mark Kennedy of The Associated Press is among the top critics on RT who gives the film a “rotten” review, writing in his review summary, “Spinal Tap II is filled with ghosts. It’s like watching a cover band playing the hits but then realizing it’s actually the original band onstage after all.”

Ty Burr of The Washington Post also gives Spinal Tap II: The End Continues a “rotten” review on RT, writing, “The ideas are good; it’s the energy that’s lacking and, to a large degree, the inspiration.”

Jake Cole of Slant Magazine wasn’t impressed with the This is Spinal Tap follow-up, either, writing in his RT review summary, “The careful balance of ‘stupid and clever’ that solidified the legend of the first film is less steady in its much-belated sequel.”

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is new in theaters on Friday.

