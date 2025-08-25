DOGE And PEPE Volatility Spikes Into Weekend, While Unilabs Finance Courts Long-Term Capital With Four Specialized Funds Offering

This weekend, DOGE and PEPE proved once again why memecoins are known for their wild swings. While some traders chase short-term gains, others are looking for steadier opportunities, and that’s where Unilabs Finance comes in.

Unilabs focuses on long-term growth through its four specialized funds covering BTC, AI, RWA, and Mining. With experts highlighting its long term potential, UNIL is quickly becoming the next 100x crypto for 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces a Bumpy Ride with Rapid Ups and Downs

DOGE was trading near $0.21 at the start of August before slipping below $0.20. Since then, the cryptocurrency has managed to climb to the $0.25 range though price swings remain. noticeable.

Over the weekend, Dogecoin spiked from $0.209 to $0.24 before pulling back to its current price. During the same period, the memecoin sector’s market cap jumped by 6.09%, with both DOGE and PEPE playing a major role in driving that momentum.

Source: TradingView

This shows how quickly sentiment can shift. However, Unilabs promises a steadier approach, positioning itself as one of the best low market cap crypto players.

With its four specialized funds, the project appeals to long-term capital and offers diversification compared to traditional memecoins.

PEPE Shows Volatile Patterns Through Recent Weeks

Similar to DOGE, PEPE has seen its fair share of volatility over the weekend. The asset has recorded dips of around 2% over the past week and nearly 12% over the month. This shows that Pepecoin continues to remain highly unpredictable for short-term holders.

Source: TradingView

Looking at the 1-month performance, PEPE’s chart highlights a cycle of ups and downs. The token slipped at the end of July then staged a partial rebound in early August. For now, Pepecoin appears stuck in a tight range between 0.000010 and 0.000012.

As such, many are diversifying into Unilabs Finance, which is not a short-term crypto moonshot. With four specialized funds, UNIL is gaining attention as one of the best altcoin opportunities for 2025.

Unilabs Finance Offers Stability as DOGE and PEPE Swing

As DOGE and PEPE continue to swing sharply over the weekend, investors are searching for more reliable alternatives. Unilabs Finance is positioning itself as one of the new altcoins to watch, offering long-term growth opportunities rather than short-lived hype.

The DeFi project runs four specialized funds including the BTC Fund, AI Fund, RWA Fund, and Mining Fund. Each of these gives traders exposure to multiple sectors instead of relying on just one.

This makes Unilabs attractive to those seeking the next big crypto without taking on extreme volatility. Beyond its funds, Unilabs provides tools designed to simplify trading.

Its AI Market Pulse scans the market for promising crypto projects, while the Early Access Scoring System (EASS) ranks emerging opportunities.

Risk traders can use the Memecoin Identification tool to spot the best meme coins early and avoid risky speculation with assets like DOGE and PEPE.

The Unilabs presale has already raised over $15 million and is currently in stage 7, with UNIL priced at $0.0108. Investors can also use the coupon code “UNIL40” to claim a 40% bonus on their purchase.

Holding UNIL tokens comes with added benefits such as:

A 30% share of platform revenue distributed through a five-tier reward system.

Competitive staking options, with annual yields projected to reach 122%.

The ability to participate in platform governance.

In a market where DOGE and PEPE experience sudden price swings, Unilabs Finance is offering stability, utility, and real capital growth potential.

Discover the Unilabs (UNIL) presale:

