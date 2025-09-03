DOGE Breaks Triangle Pattern, Analyst Warns of Next Leg Down

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/03 17:29
DOGE
DOGE$0.2169+2.08%

TL;DR

  • Dogecoin breaks triangle formation, analyst warns price could fall toward $0.17 Fibonacci support level.
  • Bitcoinsensus projects the next wave rally could send DOGE between $1.00 and $1.40 long-term.
  • Futures open interest steady at $3.32B, while options trading surged as traders prepare positions.

Breakdown From Triangle Formation

Dogecoin (DOGE) has moved below a symmetrical triangle formation after weeks of sideways action. The move was flagged by market analyst Ali Martinez, who suggested the breakdown could pressure prices lower in the short term.

The chart points to resistance near $0.22, while immediate supports are located at $0.20 and $0.19. If the bearish move continues, the next target sits at $0.17, a level that matches the 1.272 Fibonacci extension. According to the analyst,

At the time of writing, DOGE was valued at around $0.22 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.95 billion. The token has gained 1% in the past day, though it has slipped 3% over the week.

Opposing Outlooks From Market Analysts

While one view suggests a move toward $0.17, another long-term chart shared by Bitcoinsensus shows a potential rally. On the weekly timeframe, DOGE continues to track within a logarithmic uptrend channel.

DOGE price chartSource: X

Notably, the chart highlights a +290% surge from $0.08 to $0.23, followed by a +440% rise to $0.50. Based on this pattern, the next impulsive wave could lift prices between $1.00 and $1.40. The post noted,

DOGE is consolidating near $0.217 and has been forming higher lows that keep the long-term channel intact. Analysts view this as the base for a larger move, though short-term signals remain mixed.

Whale Activity and Futures Market

On-chain observations show whales are currently inactive. As Martinez stated,

Data from Coinglass adds further detail. Open interest in DOGE futures rose slightly by 1% to $3.32 billion, suggesting steady trader participation. At the same time, daily trading volume fell 14% to $5.05 billion, showing lighter participation.

Options activity has surged, with volume climbing 1,057% to $1.86K, while open interest increased 132% to $2.76M. These shifts suggest traders are positioning for the next move as DOGE stabilizes near support.

The post DOGE Breaks Triangle Pattern, Analyst Warns of Next Leg Down appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.42+0.19%
FUND
FUND$0.0195--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01593-3.16%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.42+0.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,622.96+1.35%
Everscale
EVER$0.00976+3.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Share
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+105.68%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

UAE legal firm starts accepting AED stablecoin payments

Kaito AI: AI video protocol Everlyn will be launched on Capital Launchpad on September 4th