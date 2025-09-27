The post DOGE Or Remittix In 2025? One Of These Is Set For 40x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin price prediction debates are intensifying as the original meme coin struggles to maintain momentum, while Remittix (RTX), a newcomer to PayFi, is making waves in the presale market. Both coins have vastly different positions: Dogecoin is an established giant with a $32 billion market capitalization, while Remittix is still raising capital but claims to be building a real-world payment utility. The question investors are asking is simple: which has the better chance of delivering 40x gains by 2025? Dogecoin Price Prediction: Safe but Capped At press time, Dogecoin trades around $0.22 after weeks of volatility. Analysts remain divided on its outlook. Technically, Dogecoin is consolidating around critical support at $0.22. If this floor holds and resistance near $0.27 is broken, price momentum could accelerate toward $0.35, then $0.55, and possibly retest its old high at $0.70. However, the inflationary supply of DOGE and its dependence on social sentiment remain major hurdles. A 40x move would require prices near $8–$10 per token, a scenario most analysts dismiss as unrealistic given the massive inflows needed. Source: TradingView Remittix: High-Risk, High-Reward Remittix is positioning itself as a PayFi platform designed to connect crypto with the global banking system. Its presale has already raised over $26.7 million, with more than 672 million tokens sold, representing 68.06% completion. The current token price is $0.1130, set to rise to $0.1166 at the next tier. The project is also running a $250,000 giveaway to drive engagement. Unlike meme coins, Remittix markets itself on utility. Its Web3 wallet beta is live on Ethereum and Solana, and the team is targeting direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries. The system supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies with real-time FX conversion, aiming to solve problems for freelancers, remitters, and small businesses. A full CertiK audit has… The post DOGE Or Remittix In 2025? One Of These Is Set For 40x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin price prediction debates are intensifying as the original meme coin struggles to maintain momentum, while Remittix (RTX), a newcomer to PayFi, is making waves in the presale market. Both coins have vastly different positions: Dogecoin is an established giant with a $32 billion market capitalization, while Remittix is still raising capital but claims to be building a real-world payment utility. The question investors are asking is simple: which has the better chance of delivering 40x gains by 2025? Dogecoin Price Prediction: Safe but Capped At press time, Dogecoin trades around $0.22 after weeks of volatility. Analysts remain divided on its outlook. Technically, Dogecoin is consolidating around critical support at $0.22. If this floor holds and resistance near $0.27 is broken, price momentum could accelerate toward $0.35, then $0.55, and possibly retest its old high at $0.70. However, the inflationary supply of DOGE and its dependence on social sentiment remain major hurdles. A 40x move would require prices near $8–$10 per token, a scenario most analysts dismiss as unrealistic given the massive inflows needed. Source: TradingView Remittix: High-Risk, High-Reward Remittix is positioning itself as a PayFi platform designed to connect crypto with the global banking system. Its presale has already raised over $26.7 million, with more than 672 million tokens sold, representing 68.06% completion. The current token price is $0.1130, set to rise to $0.1166 at the next tier. The project is also running a $250,000 giveaway to drive engagement. Unlike meme coins, Remittix markets itself on utility. Its Web3 wallet beta is live on Ethereum and Solana, and the team is targeting direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries. The system supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies with real-time FX conversion, aiming to solve problems for freelancers, remitters, and small businesses. A full CertiK audit has…

DOGE Or Remittix In 2025? One Of These Is Set For 40x Gains

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 18:05
Dogecoin price prediction debates are intensifying as the original meme coin struggles to maintain momentum, while Remittix (RTX), a newcomer to PayFi, is making waves in the presale market.

Both coins have vastly different positions: Dogecoin is an established giant with a $32 billion market capitalization, while Remittix is still raising capital but claims to be building a real-world payment utility. The question investors are asking is simple: which has the better chance of delivering 40x gains by 2025?

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Safe but Capped

At press time, Dogecoin trades around $0.22 after weeks of volatility. Analysts remain divided on its outlook. Technically, Dogecoin is consolidating around critical support at $0.22. If this floor holds and resistance near $0.27 is broken, price momentum could accelerate toward $0.35, then $0.55, and possibly retest its old high at $0.70.

However, the inflationary supply of DOGE and its dependence on social sentiment remain major hurdles. A 40x move would require prices near $8–$10 per token, a scenario most analysts dismiss as unrealistic given the massive inflows needed.

Source: TradingView

Remittix: High-Risk, High-Reward

Remittix is positioning itself as a PayFi platform designed to connect crypto with the global banking system. Its presale has already raised over $26.7 million, with more than 672 million tokens sold, representing 68.06% completion. The current token price is $0.1130, set to rise to $0.1166 at the next tier. The project is also running a $250,000 giveaway to drive engagement.

Unlike meme coins, Remittix markets itself on utility. Its Web3 wallet beta is live on Ethereum and Solana, and the team is targeting direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries. The system supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies with real-time FX conversion, aiming to solve problems for freelancers, remitters, and small businesses. A full CertiK audit has been completed, and team tokens are locked for three years to build investor confidence.

If Remittix succeeds in capturing even a fraction of the $19 trillion global payments market, its upside potential is enormous. From a presale base near $0.11, a rally to $4.40 or beyond would deliver the sought-after 40x return.

Dogecoin is likely to remain a popular, relatively stable meme coin, but its upside is capped by size and supply mechanics. Remittix offers the kind of early-stage entry point that could realistically generate 40x if its PayFi vision takes hold. For investors chasing asymmetric gains in 2025, RTX appears to be the more explosive bet.

