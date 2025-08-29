DOGE Price Prediction for August 29

By: Coinstats
2025/08/29 22:30
Can traders expect DOGE to test the $0.20 area soon?
Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

Japanese gaming giant Gumi plans to invest approximately $17 million in XRP

PANews reported on August 29th that according to The Crypto Basic, Japanese gaming giant Gumi Inc. announced plans to purchase 2.5 billion yen (approximately $17 million) worth of XRP as part of its efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company issued a press release today announcing the development following a decision made at a recent board meeting. Notably, the gaming company will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period between September 2025 and February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi emphasized that the planned purchase is a strategic move designed to enable it to participate in XRP’s ecosystem. Earlier in June, it was reported that Gumi spent about US$6.99 million to buy 80,352 bitcoins .
PANews2025/08/29 22:57
Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

Top Meme Coins to Invest: BullZilla Roars with 9 Other Meme Coin Titans for 2025

What if the next financial revolution wasn’t led by Wall Street, but by meme-fueled communities armed with humor, conviction, and the hunger for 1000x gains? Meme coins have stormed past jokes and dog photos, morphing into a cultural and financial movement that traditional finance cannot ignore. The world has seen Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, Mog, […]
Tronweekly2025/08/29 23:15
