DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has gone up by 0.48% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 5.58%.Image by TradingView
On the hourly chart, the price of the meme coin is on the way to the local support of $0.2159.
If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, traders may see a level breakout followed by a further correction to the $0.2150 mark.Image by TradingView
On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar. In this regard, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.2074. If the daily candle closes below that mark, there is a chance of a test of the $0.20 range soon.Image by TradingView
From the midterm point of view, the situation is less clear. The price of DOGE is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.1884 and the resistance of $0.2867. As neither side is dominating, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.
DOGE is trading at $0.2173 at press time.
Source: https://u.today/doge-price-prediction-for-august-31