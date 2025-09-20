DOGE price is showing the possibility of a breakout from the descending triangle for a rally to $0.38, while Grayscale plans for a spot Dogecoin ETF launch. The post DOGE Price Rally on Radar As Grayscale Submits S-1 for Spot Dogecoin ETF appeared first on Coinspeaker.DOGE price is showing the possibility of a breakout from the descending triangle for a rally to $0.38, while Grayscale plans for a spot Dogecoin ETF launch. The post DOGE Price Rally on Radar As Grayscale Submits S-1 for Spot Dogecoin ETF appeared first on Coinspeaker.

DOGE Price Rally on Radar As Grayscale Submits S-1 for Spot Dogecoin ETF

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/20 20:11
1
1$0.00601-52.13%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26652-0.97%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001854-2.26%

Dogecoin’s native cryptocurrency DOGE is once again on investors’ radar amid the latest developments around the Dogecoin ETF. Market experts believe that DOGE price could be eyeing a rally ahead, reversing from its 9.8% weekly fall. Asset manager Grayscale has submitted an S-1 filing to convert its Dogecoin Trust into a spot ETF.

DOGE Price Could Be Eyeing Quick Gains Ahead

Amid the broader crypto market sell-off, DOGE price has corrected 3.59% today and is currently trading at $0.2640, with daily trading volume dropping 30% to $2.6 billion.

Crypto analyst Trader Tardigrade highlighted that Dogecoin (DOGE) has formed a second descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, with a horizontal trendline providing support and a descending trendline acting as resistance. The analyst noted that traders will be watching closely to see if DOGE can replicate a breakout similar to previous moves.

As per the image above, following the breakout from the descending pattern, the DOGE price breakout could lead to a potential rally to $0.38.

Furthermore, Dogecoin’s weekly chart shows the meme coin is attempting to break above the Ichimoku cloud, a key trend indicator. Trader Cantonese Cat noted that the last time DOGE cleared this zone, it triggered a major rally, fueling speculation that a similar move could unfold again.

Grayscale Files S-1 for Dogecoin ETF

Looking beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, digital asset manager Grayscale has filed an amended S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convert its Dogecoin Trust into a spot ETF. If approved, the fund would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GDOG, BlockBeats reported.

The filing marks another step in Grayscale’s push to broaden crypto access through regulated products. NYSE Arca had already applied to list the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust, and the updated submission moves the proposal closer to possible approval

Furthermore, the launch of the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) has ignited market sentiment, which could lead to the launch of a spot ETF. Experts predict the SEC approval for the DOGE ETF to come as soon as October.

next

The post DOGE Price Rally on Radar As Grayscale Submits S-1 for Spot Dogecoin ETF appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

The post Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crypto whale lost more than $6 million in staked Ethereum (stETH) and Aave-wrapped Bitcoin (aEthWBTC) after approving malicious signatures in a phishing scheme on Sept. 18, according to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer. According to the firm, the attackers disguised their move as a routine wallet confirmation through “Permit” signatures, which tricked the victim into authorizing fund transfers without triggering obvious red flags. Yu Xian, founder of blockchain security company SlowMist, noted that the victim did not recognize the danger because the transaction required no gas fees. He wrote: “From the victim’s perspective, he just clicked a few times to confirm the wallet’s pop-up signature requests, didn’t spend a single penny of gas, and $6.28 million was gone.” How Permit exploits work Permit approvals were originally designed to simplify token transfers. Instead of submitting an on-chain approval and paying fees, a user can sign an off-chain message authorizing a spender. That efficiency, however, has created a new attack surface for malicious players. Once a user signs such a permit, attackers can combine two functions—Permit and TransferFrom—to drain assets directly. Because the authorization takes place off-chain, wallet dashboards show no unusual activity until the funds move. As a result, the assets are gone when the approval executes on-chain, and tokens are redirected to the attacker’s wallet. This loophole has made permit exploits increasingly attractive for malicious actors, who can siphon millions without needing complex hacks or high-cost gas wars. Phishing losses The latest theft highlights a wider trend of escalating phishing campaigns. Scam Sniffer reported that in August alone, attackers stole $12.17 million from more than 15,200 victims. That figure represented a 72% jump in losses compared with July. According to the firm, the most significant share of August’s damages came from three large accounts that accounted for nearly half…
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08653-0.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:31
Share
1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack

1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack

The post 1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins are back in focus as traders search for the next big opportunity in 2025. Dogecoin, PEPE, and Shiba Inu remain strong names, but a new project is gaining more attention. MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly become the meme coin people are talking about due to its audits, community backing, and fast-growing presale. Dogecoin (DOGE) Dogecoin rebounded this week following a weak start. The coin decreased to $0.21, but whales took advantage, taking hold of approximately 680 million DOGE in August. Trade volume skyrocketed towards the end and resulted in the price climbing back up towards the end of the week to around $0.22. Technical traders are now closely watching —if DOGE can flip $0.22 into support, a move toward $0.23–$0.24 looks possible. The bigger question is whether the recovery will be sustainable since the issue of Qubic being potentially under a 51% attack remains concerning. Whales are currently betting on DOGE to keep the mantle of being the largest meme coin in market size. Pepe (PEPE) PEPE remains among the most notable meme tokens. Constructed around nostalgia and internet culture, it had found its niche in the market and still managed to garner interest. The coin has been falling along with the rest of the market but has managed to stay afloat in regard to liquidity and market cap. It is viewed as a more stable meme coin by many traders. Should meme coin hype re-emerge later in 2025, PEPE will be capable of moving to new heights. This is the reason why many long-term investors are currently hoarding more PEPE. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shiba Inu has been experiencing pressure, as it dropped by 9% in the last week. It has a market capitalization of $7.3 billion, well below its December high of $20 billion. Nevertheless, there are also…
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000019043-3.33%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013961-2.29%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001296-0.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/26 10:30
Share
Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

X to take down crypto scam syndicate to ensure platform's 'absolute integrity.'
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009935-3.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017797+0.23%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006055-3.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak