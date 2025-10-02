Key Insights:

Dogecoin’s price surge may reach $1.60, following a repeated growth pattern.

Ascending Megaphone pattern signals potential rise towards $1+ for Dogecoin.

Short-term momentum confirmed with breakout and increasing trading volume.

DOGE Price Surge Targets $1.60 as Current Leg Aims for 800%+ Growth

Dogecoin (DOGE) is seeing a rapid increase in price, with projections suggesting the meme coin could experience an 800% surge. Analysts are now eyeing a target of $1.60, as the cryptocurrency’s current growth cycle continues to unfold. The market is paying attention to the repeating patterns that have guided DOGE’s price rise in previous months.

The Ascending Megaphone Pattern and Future Expectations

One theory about Dogecoin’s price movement is the Ascending Megaphone pattern. A crypto analyst, has shared their perspective on the potential future trajectory of Dogecoin, claiming that the Ascending Megaphone pattern could lead the coin to rise towards $1. “$DOGE + $1 is not a possibility, it’s a reality,” they mentioned.

Ascending Megaphone Pattern | Source: X

This pattern typically occurs when a price makes a series of higher highs and lower lows, creating a shape similar to a megaphone. As the price of Dogecoin continues its rise, experts are watching closely to see if this pattern will result in a move towards $1+ and possibly higher.

Repeating Growth Cycle Suggests Continued Momentum

However, Market analysts are noticing a recurring growth cycle for Dogecoin, indicating potential for further gains. In October 2023, DOGE began its first major uptrend, rising from around $0.06 to $0.23 by March 2024. This surge marked a 300% increase, the coin consolidated around $0.10 before experiencing another surge in August 2024.

By December 2024, DOGE had reached $0.48, a 500% rise. The most recent cycle started in mid-2025, when DOGE rebounded from $0.18. The current price of DOGE has risen above $0.25, signaling that the coin may be on its way to reaching $1.60.

Short-Term Momentum and Breakout Confirmation

On shorter timeframes, Dogecoin is showing signs of sustained momentum. The four-hour chart reveals that DOGE recently broke through a descending resistance line. After testing the $0.22 to $0.23 range, the price surged above $0.25, signaling a confirmed breakout.

Short-Term Momentum | Source: X

The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator has also turned positive, confirming strengthening upward momentum. The trading volume increased during the breakout, showing growing interest from market participants. With immediate resistance levels at $0.27 and $0.30, a continued upward trend could support further growth toward the $1.60 target.