DOGE Surges 5% Amid Trump-Affiliated Dogecoin Mining Deal and Fed Comments

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 02:11
Dogecoin rallied on Tuesday after a string of regulatory and corporate catalysts shifted sentiment across the crypto sector. A $50 million Trump-linked acquisition of a DOGE mining firm, Wyoming’s launch of a state-backed stablecoin, and comments from Federal Reserve officials signaling a softer stance on digital assets all converged to trigger fresh institutional flows.

News Background

• Thumzup, a Trump-affiliated entity, acquired Dogehash for $50 million, creating what executives described as the largest DOGE mining operation. The deal signals deep-pocketed confidence in Dogecoin infrastructure.
• Wyoming unveiled the Frontier Stable Token, the first government-backed state stablecoin, reinforcing the U.S. regulatory pivot toward digital assets.
• Fed Vice Chair Michelle Bowman warned banks about competitive risks from delaying digital asset adoption, signaling a more crypto-accommodative posture.
• SoFi Technologies integrated Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, targeting the $740 billion remittance market — another signal of traditional finance edging deeper into crypto rails.

Price Action Summary

• DOGE traded in a $0.01 band from $0.21 to $0.22 between Aug. 20 15:00 and Aug. 21 14:00, marking ~4–5% intraday volatility.
• The token rallied 5% from $0.21 to $0.22 during the Aug. 20 evening session, establishing $0.22 as near-term resistance.
• A late-session 60-minute window (Aug. 21 13:22–14:21) saw DOGE surge 1% from $0.22 to $0.22 with volume spikes above 61.8 million, confirming institutional activity.
• Support consistently held in the $0.21–$0.22 zone with bounces on 320–380 million volume across key testing points.

Technical Analysis

Support: $0.21–$0.22 established as reliable floor with repeated high-volume retests.
Resistance: $0.22 key pivot cleared, but bulls need follow-through toward $0.225 to confirm breakout.
Volume: Peak surges of 61.8 million and 378.6 million confirm institutional buying interest.
Pattern: Classic consolidation followed by impulsive breakout; upward trajectory if support base holds.
Futures OI: Stable around $3 billion, reflecting sustained leveraged interest despite macro volatility.

What Traders Are Watching

• Whether DOGE can sustain above the $0.22 pivot and push toward $0.225–$0.23 resistance.
• The market’s reaction to Fed policy shifts and Wyoming’s stablecoin launch — potential sector-wide tailwind.
• Whale accumulation patterns, already totaling 2 billion DOGE ($500M) this week.
• Mining sector expansion via Thumzup’s acquisition and its impact on DOGE’s hashpower distribution.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/22/doge-surges-5-amid-trump-affiliated-dogecoin-mining-deal-and-fed-comments

