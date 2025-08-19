Dogecoin and Pengu lose steam while this hot altcoin emerges as a 2025 front-runner

By: Coin Journal
2025/08/19 17:51
NEAR
NEAR$2.473-4.51%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006252-10.44%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25187-4.32%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.03068-2.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03668-2.52%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009549-0.78%
  • Dogecoin stalls near $0.24–$0.25, analysts eye $0.19 head-and-shoulders setup.
  • Pengu dips to $0.0316, analysts see $0.025 as healthy correction before push.
  • Remittix (RTX) builds PayFi rails with cross-chain, low-fee settlement focus.

Momentum rotated hard this week. Dogecoin and Pengu both cooled after sharp runs, while Remittix (RTX) kept attracting fresh eyes thanks to a simple, tradable storyline: utility now, and another listing reveal tied to a public milestone.

Here’s the quick, human read with prices and what analysts are flagging.

Dogecoin: profit-taking under a familiar ceiling

The Dogecoin price sits around $0.222–$0.223 today, with liquidity still deep enough for larger tickets.

Traders keep highlighting the same decision band near $0.24–$0.25; repeated rejections there have made any breakout a “confirmation first” trade.

Analyst chatter reflects that caution.

A fresh CMC Community post mapped a potential head-and-shoulders on the 4-hour chart with a target near $0.19, a setup that aligns with the recent fade in momentum. In short, bulls need a clean reclaim before the next leg.

Pengu: cooling after the pop

PENGU changes hands near $0.0316 today, down on the session after a strong July–August stretch.

The token’s tie-in to the Pudgy Penguins brand keeps interest high, but the tape has been choppy as fast money trims risk.

On the sentiment front, analyst Ali noted that a dip toward $0.025 looked like a “healthy correction,” citing momentum drivers like ETF ad placements, Asia growth, and millions of toy sales as tailwinds useful context, even if price still needs to stabilize before another push.

Remittix (RTX): the 2025 front-runner with a date

Remittix is a PayFi project building low-fee, cross-chain rails that settle as money in bank accounts, a narrative that keeps winning when markets get picky.

Two things stand out right now: the team has said it will reveal the name of its second centralized-exchange listing when the raise hits $22M.

On the site today, RTX shows 608 million tokens sold. Pricewise, the team has the token at $0.0969 right now, still under a dollar, and easy to size for many portfolios.

 

Why RTX keeps landing on watchlists:

  • Under-$1 entry: dashboard flags Next Price $0.0987, keeping unit costs low for position sizing.
  • Dated product milestone: Wallet beta on Sept 15, 2025, with Ethereum + Solana support confirmed in press.
  • Payments utility: crypto-to-bank payouts highlighted across 30+ countries in the beta notes.

If you’re sanity-checking the setup: Dogecoin and Pengu have clear technical hurdles and are digesting gains; Remittix pairs a real-world payments use case with a near-term, public trigger.

When timelines drive flows, catalysts often create their own liquidity window.

Where the smart money’s looking

For Dogecoin, let price confirm above the well-telegraphed resistance. For Pengu, stabilization after the pullback is key before chasing.

And for RTX, the mix of utility + a dated reveal keeps it on 2025 shortlists, especially with that $0.0969 handle and 608M tokens sold already visible on the dashboard.

If the raise milestone hits and the listing name drops, expect a proper discovery phase.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Dogecoin and Pengu lose steam while this hot altcoin emerges as a 2025 front-runner appeared first on CoinJournal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.42-4.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022+3.59%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-5.19%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.268177-8.67%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002034-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge