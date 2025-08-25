Dogecoin And Pepe Holders Looking For Next 100x Gems Turn Towards Remittix

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 19:35
Crypto News

As the crypto market navigates turbulent waters, some projects offer better opportunities than others.

While Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to display strength, with network stability and technical fundamentals suggesting possible breakouts and Pepe Coin (PEPE) maintains cultural buzz despite massive supply and volatile swings, the bets might be on Remittix (RTX).

This PayFi sensation has emerged as a practical alternative to these meme coins thanks to its real-world applications in cross-border payments and a growing ecosystem. These attributes appeal to investors seeking functional and sustainable growth for their portfolios.

Dogecoin Retains Support Level Amid Consolidation

Source: TradingView

According to Dogecoin price charts, the mem coin is consolidating within a broadening wedge, with resistance levels at $0.30, $0.36, and $0.45 if a breakout happens. Experts warn that a general market leverage could cause sudden liquidations but network fundamentals stay healthy. Investors are watching chain activity and technical levels to evaluate whether Dogecoin is ready for a short-term breakout.

Pepe Coin Reliance on Meme Power Hits Volatile Reality

Source: TradingView 

Analysts believe Pepe Coin (PEPE) $1 target would need a $420 trillion market cap. Such market cap volume is beyond realistic expectations.

Amid dangers like thefts and competition from other meme cryptos, Pepe relies on its cultural appeal, NFT integrations via Pepe Palace and social media hype. Market analysts tip a 2025 high around the $0.0000535 mark, emphasizing speculative possibility while stressing volatility and little or no practical utility.

Remittix Could Deliver the Next 100x Crypto Through Utility

While Dogecoin and Pepe rely on market hype, Remittix (RTX) presents a functional alternative for investors seeking real-world utility-based growth. Currently selling for $0.0969, the project has sold over 618 million of its RTX tokens and raised over $21 million in capital, all before launch. Remittix provides practical utilities, including cross-border payments, DeFi solutions and crypto-to-fiat transfers.

This project isn’t a meme-driven token. RTX is backed by adoption-ready infrastructure with robust security, making it a growth-oriented option for savvy traders.

Major Factors Behind Remittix Rocketing Adoption:

  • Global Access for Users: Transfer crypto straight to bank accounts in over 30 countries
  • Security First: Successful CertiK audit to confirm the project’s transparency and trust
  • Seamless Cross-Border Payments: Users enjoy payments involving over 40 cryptos and 30 fiat currencies
  • Built for Adoption and Growth: Fit for freelancers, merchants and global businesses, driving growth through adoption
  • Imminent Wallet Launch in September: This addition will bring a streamlined mobile experience with real-time FX conversion

This project is for investors seeking growth and real-world impact with enough exposure that blends hype and function. Remittix (RTX) could offer the most sustainable path to the next 100x crypto boom.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix:
Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway:https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Source: https://coindoo.com/dogecoin-and-pepe-holders-looking-for-next-100x-gems-turn-towards-remittix/

