Dogecoin and Pepe Prices Continue To Fall, Is Layer Brett The Real Reason?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 00:04
Dogecoin and Pepe Coin have dominated the meme coin charts before—but that grip may be slipping. Both the Dogecoin and Pepe Prices are down, volume is drying up, and even the meme magic feels like it’s fading. Meanwhile, a new contender, Layer Brett, is gaining serious traction. Could this sub-cent Ethereum Layer 2 token be the reason meme investors are jumping ship?

Dogecoin (DOGE): Slipping from meme royalty

Dogecoin’s reputation as the original meme coin is still intact, but its market position is starting to wobble. The price has dropped steadily over the past few weeks, with minimal signs of a strong reversal. The Dogecoin community remains loyal, but even die-hard DOGE fans are finding fewer reasons to stay enthusiastic.

The main issue? Nothing’s changed. There’s still no smart contract functionality, no DeFi tools, and no real upgrade path. Dogecoin exists in its original form—fun, iconic, and largely static. The long-rumored Dogecoin ETF hasn’t materialised, and aside from the occasional Elon Musk mention, DOGE’s ability to generate new attention has dropped off significantly.

Meanwhile, wallets are quietly rotating out. Larger holders aren’t dumping completely, but they’re diversifying—often into meme coins that offer actual yield and new tech. It’s not the death of Dogecoin, but it’s clearly a step back from dominance.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): Still wild, but Pepe price uninspiring

Pepe Coin exploded onto the scene with meme energy that rivalled the best of them. But lately, the Pepe price has been stuck in decline. Trading volumes are shrinking, and social sentiment—while still playful—isn’t generating the same spark.

Part of the problem is saturation. There’s only so long a pure meme can run before investors start looking for more. Pepe Coin never promised tech or utility, and while that worked at first, the shine has dulled. There are no staking incentives on the Pepe Coin network, no dApp integrations, and no ecosystem expansions.

Even among its base, there’s growing chatter about whether Pepe Coin has staying power or if it’s peaking early. For a token that’s all about attention, fading visibility is a serious red flag, which explains why the Pepe price is a fraction of what it once was.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Meme energy with tech backing it up

While Dogecoin and Pepe struggle to maintain momentum, Layer Brett is picking up steam fast. This isn’t just another meme coin clone—it’s a fully functional Ethereum Layer 2 project with staking, speed, and actual dApp infrastructure.

Layer Brett is still trading under a cent, yet early adopters are already earning over 1,070% APY through a live, audited staking portal. It’s not a placeholder. It’s working now. And that fact alone makes it stand out from 90% of meme tokens in the market.

The buzz isn’t limited to crypto Twitter. Layer Brett Wallet numbers are up, Telegram activity is spiking, and mid-tier influencers are beginning to call Layer Brett the “best meme coin to buy right now.” It’s fast, cheap, and designed for growth—especially during cycles where older meme coins falter.

Unlike DOGE or PEPE, Layer Brett combines the meme narrative with the infrastructure of a real project. Staking works. Gas fees are low. NFTs and gamified features are already rolling out. It’s not just “maybe someday”—it’s already happening.

Conclusion

Dogecoin and Pepe Coin still have strong brand power, but that’s no longer enough. Investors today want more than just nostalgia—they want function, yield, and low entry points, and the Pepe price and Dogecoin’s prospects are not delivering. That’s why the market is shifting towards Layer Brett.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/dogecoin-and-pepe-prices-continue-to-fall-is-layer-brett-the-real-reason/

