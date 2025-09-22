The post Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Bulls Nervous As Analysts Call Layer Brett The Only 100x Meme Play Left This Cycle  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two meme coins that are increasingly popular among crypto investors. The wild rides in 2021 is one many analysts still point to as a reference for meme coin speculative potentials. But in recent years, both DOGE and SHIB are growing uneasy. Their price trajectory is stalled and not as attractive as wished.  In their place, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) at a presale of $0.0058 is emerging as the top meme coin to buy with over $3.9 million sold already. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) hold strong communities, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 technology and viral momentum are stealing the spotlight, promising explosive returns that could outpace the established meme giants. Dogecoin: The Meme Coin Veteran Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, continues to thrive on its global brand and endorsements from figures like Elon Musk. Trading at around $0.26 with a $40 billion market cap, DOGE benefits from its use in tipping and microtransactions, bolstered by recent ETF speculation. Recent data shows steady retail accumulation, which reflects its enduring appeal.  Analysts also predict DOGE could reach $0.50-$1 by 2026, a 3-5x gain, if institutional inflows materialize. However, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) massive supply and reliance on hype limit its explosive potential, leaving bulls nervous as newer tokens promise higher multiples in this cycle. Shiba Inu: Building Beyond the Meme Shiba Inu (SHIB) has evolved from a meme token to a robust ecosystem with Shibarium. Its Layer 2 network supports DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse projects. With around a $7 billion market cap, SHIB’s growth is driven by token burns and adoption.  Increasing Shibarium transactions reveal widespread utility. Forecasts suggest SHIB hitting $0.00005-$0.0001 by 2026, a 3-5x upside. Despite its progress, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) trillion-token supply caps rapid gains, fueling anxiety among bulls as analysts pivot… The post Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Bulls Nervous As Analysts Call Layer Brett The Only 100x Meme Play Left This Cycle  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two meme coins that are increasingly popular among crypto investors. The wild rides in 2021 is one many analysts still point to as a reference for meme coin speculative potentials. But in recent years, both DOGE and SHIB are growing uneasy. Their price trajectory is stalled and not as attractive as wished.  In their place, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) at a presale of $0.0058 is emerging as the top meme coin to buy with over $3.9 million sold already. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) hold strong communities, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 technology and viral momentum are stealing the spotlight, promising explosive returns that could outpace the established meme giants. Dogecoin: The Meme Coin Veteran Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, continues to thrive on its global brand and endorsements from figures like Elon Musk. Trading at around $0.26 with a $40 billion market cap, DOGE benefits from its use in tipping and microtransactions, bolstered by recent ETF speculation. Recent data shows steady retail accumulation, which reflects its enduring appeal.  Analysts also predict DOGE could reach $0.50-$1 by 2026, a 3-5x gain, if institutional inflows materialize. However, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) massive supply and reliance on hype limit its explosive potential, leaving bulls nervous as newer tokens promise higher multiples in this cycle. Shiba Inu: Building Beyond the Meme Shiba Inu (SHIB) has evolved from a meme token to a robust ecosystem with Shibarium. Its Layer 2 network supports DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse projects. With around a $7 billion market cap, SHIB’s growth is driven by token burns and adoption.  Increasing Shibarium transactions reveal widespread utility. Forecasts suggest SHIB hitting $0.00005-$0.0001 by 2026, a 3-5x upside. Despite its progress, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) trillion-token supply caps rapid gains, fueling anxiety among bulls as analysts pivot…

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Bulls Nervous As Analysts Call Layer Brett The Only 100x Meme Play Left This Cycle

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 13:33
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two meme coins that are increasingly popular among crypto investors. The wild rides in 2021 is one many analysts still point to as a reference for meme coin speculative potentials. But in recent years, both DOGE and SHIB are growing uneasy. Their price trajectory is stalled and not as attractive as wished. 

In their place, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) at a presale of $0.0058 is emerging as the top meme coin to buy with over $3.9 million sold already. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) hold strong communities, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 technology and viral momentum are stealing the spotlight, promising explosive returns that could outpace the established meme giants.

Dogecoin: The Meme Coin Veteran

Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, continues to thrive on its global brand and endorsements from figures like Elon Musk. Trading at around $0.26 with a $40 billion market cap, DOGE benefits from its use in tipping and microtransactions, bolstered by recent ETF speculation. Recent data shows steady retail accumulation, which reflects its enduring appeal. 

Analysts also predict DOGE could reach $0.50-$1 by 2026, a 3-5x gain, if institutional inflows materialize. However, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) massive supply and reliance on hype limit its explosive potential, leaving bulls nervous as newer tokens promise higher multiples in this cycle.

Shiba Inu: Building Beyond the Meme

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has evolved from a meme token to a robust ecosystem with Shibarium. Its Layer 2 network supports DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse projects. With around a $7 billion market cap, SHIB’s growth is driven by token burns and adoption. 

Increasing Shibarium transactions reveal widespread utility. Forecasts suggest SHIB hitting $0.00005-$0.0001 by 2026, a 3-5x upside. Despite its progress, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) trillion-token supply caps rapid gains, fueling anxiety among bulls as analysts pivot to fresher, high-beta opportunities.

Layer Brett: The 100x Meme Coin Disruptor

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is shaking up the meme coin space, priced at $0.0058 in presale and hailed as the top meme coin to buy. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, it offers fast transactions, low fees, and staking rewards, blending viral meme appeal with scalable tech for NFTs and community governance.

Analysts project Layer Brett to ride to $0.50-$0.60 by late 2025, a 100x leap from its presale price, driven by exchange listings and meme coin mania. In investment terms, a $1,000 investment could buy $86,207 at $0.50, dwarfing DOGE and SHIB returns. Layer Brett’s low market cap and viral energy make it the only 100x play left this cycle.

Why Bulls Are Shifting Focus

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) anchored by loyal communities and growing utilities offer 2/3x gains but their large market caps limit moonshot potential. Dogecoin’s (DOGE) ETF hopes and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Shibarium growth face risks like regulatory delays or market corrections. 

On the other hand, Layer Brett’s 100x forecast is fueled by its presale entry and core tech utility. Trends show investors diversifying into Layer Brett are seeking to capture its explosive upside while hedging with established meme coins.

Conclusion

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu bulls are nervous as their 3-5x upside pales against Layer Brett’s 100x potential. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) fast rising $0.0058 presale and Layer 2 foundation offer a rare shot at transformative wealth. While DOGE and SHIB hold their ground, Layer Brett could redefine the meme coin landscape in 2025.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/dogecoin-and-shiba-inu-bulls-nervous-as-analysts-call-layer-brett-the-only-100x-meme-play-left-this-cycle/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
