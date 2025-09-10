Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Struggle For Momentum As Traders Flock To Rollblock’s 20x Storyline

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 18:55
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are showing signs of fatigue, with both meme coins struggling to build momentum despite broader market interest. The Dogecoin price and Shiba Inu price remain stuck in narrow ranges, leaving traders searching for better opportunities. 

Rollblock (RBLK) has quickly emerged as that alternative, backed by over $11.6 million ICO funding and a live iGaming platform with over 12,000 games. Analysts now tip Rollblock as the 20x storyline attracting speculators away from DOGE and SHIB.

Rollblock Captures Investor Attention as Web3 Gaming Heats Up

Rollblock (RBLK) is quickly becoming one of the standout projects in Web3, combining blockchain transparency, DeFi mechanics, and revenue-sharing features that directly reward holders. Thousands of users are already active daily, playing over 12,000 AI-powered games from poker and blackjack to sports prediction leagues.

The RBLK token combines staking, high APYs, and a deflationary buyback-and-burn model to strengthen long-term value. Every week, Rollblock uses up to 30% of revenue to buy back tokens from the open market, burning 60% to tighten supply and distributing 40% to stakers, providing rewards of up to 30% APY.

Here are the key highlights of the Rollblock ecosystem:

  • Fully operational for more than 12 months, with millions wagered in its GameFi ecosystem

  • New users get $1,100 welcome bonus, and holders earn weekly rewards

  • Staking yields of up to 30% APY attract investors seeking passive income

  • Licensed, audited, and designed with transparency to ensure user trust

Demand is accelerating, with RBLK selling out at $0.068. Early backers have seen returns of over 500%, and with major exchange listings on the horizon, analysts expect prices to climb higher. Crypto Octo’s latest YouTube breakdown highlights why Rollblock is gaining traction across the Web3 community, with many calling it the best crypto to buy right now.

Dogecoin Price Prediction Clouded by Whale Sell-offs

Dogecoin has been staging a recovery, but heavy whale activity is keeping momentum in check. Holders with wallets between 10 million and 100 million DOGE have unloaded over 200 million tokens in just two days, sparking fears of more downside if selling continues.

Source

Despite a modest 0.82% increase, the Dogecoin price sits at $0.2146, moving within a narrow $0.208 to $0.223 range. Analysts warn that only a breakout will dictate the next direction: a move above $0.223 could spark a rally toward $0.245, while a slip below $0.208 risks a drop to $0.19.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shows Cautious Optimism Amid Weak Momentum

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has faced a difficult 2025, losing more than 40% in value since January. Its latest drop from $0.0000142 in August to support near $0.000012 reflects the broader sideways trend in the market. 

Source

Moreover, the meme coin’s trading volumes have thinned, and SHIB remains under its 50-week moving average. Whale accumulation has also slowed, leaving momentum largely in the hands of retail traders, which adds risk to near-term moves.

Shiba Inu’s technicals show mixed signals. A descending triangle, anchored by July’s high of $0.0000159, has boxed SHIB into a tight range with the support down at $0.0000100. A breakout over this pattern could fuel a rally, with Shiba Inu possibly reclaiming its July peak, but it risks further decline if it fails to break away.

Why Rollblock is Best Positioned as 2025's Breakout Altcoin

The 2025 market is beginning to separate volatile tokens from genuine contenders, and Rollblock (RBLK) is emerging as the clear favorite for upside potential. While Dogecoin and Shiba Inu battle to regain market confidence, neither carries the aggressive growth narrative that Rollblock has built.  

The table below shows how the three tokens compare: 

Metrics

Rollblock (RBLK)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Project Type

Blockchain-powered iGaming & GambleFi platform with 12,000+ games and sportsbook

Meme coin created as a joke is now a community-driven token

Meme coin with DeFi elements, Shibarium L2, and strong community focus

Current price

$0.068 (presale stage, up 500% from early rounds)

$0.21 (9th September 2025)

$0.000012 (9th September 2025)

Tokenomics

Deflationary: 30% revenue buybacks, 60% burned, 40% staked

Inflationary with unlimited supply

Large supply with ongoing burn initiatives

Growth Potential

Analysts tip 20x–40x gains by 2025 as adoption expands

Analysts see resistance at $0.242 with modest upside

Breakout is possible if the triangle resolves, but momentum is slowing

With major exchange listings around the corner and adoption climbing daily, analysts believe RBLK could be the standout performer of the year by delivering the 20x breakout gains traders are chasing.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

IP price hits new ATH amid Heritage Distilling's treasury expansion

IP price surged to a record $11.75 as Heritage Distilling expanded its token holdings and launched a strategic buyback program, fueling strong investor interest. IP price technical analysis Story Protocol (IP) price set a new ATH of $11.75 yesterday on…
Best crypto to buy now: ADA and XRP mentioned but analysts favour RTX

While traditional names like Cardano and XRP remain popular, a new wave of crypto sentiment is forming around Remittix as the best crypto to buy now for a potential 30x breakout. With Remittix (RTX) surging past $24.7 million raised and its September wallet beta set to launch on the 15th, investor interest is accelerating rapidly. Analysts are now tipping Remittix to lead the next market rally, outperforming slower-moving top ten giants.Cardano faces growing pressure from HyperliquidCardano (ADA) is currently priced around $0.8908, but its grip on the top 10 is weakening as newer platforms like Hyperliquid (HYPE) close in fast. Despite having a $30.44 billion market cap, ADA is losing traction on key growth indicators. Daily DEX volume for ADA stands at just $2.89 million, while HYPE boasts $361 million, an almost 125x gap, according to DefiLlama.The lack of a native stablecoin continues to haunt Cardano. Even Charles Hoskinson has acknowledged the platform’s lag in this area. With HYPE now introducing its own USDH token in partnership with Paxos, Cardano risks falling further behind in the DeFi race. The year-to-date performance tells a similar story: ADA has dropped 29.7%, while HYPE has surged 254.9%.XRP secures major deal, but sentiment stays cautiousXRP is currently trading around $3.02 following Ripple’s latest strategic partnership with BBVA, Spain’s second-largest bank. Under the new agreement, BBVA will use Ripple Custody to support its growing crypto service. This marks Ripple’s entry into BBVA’s mainstream operations, enhancing institutional use cases for XRP.However, this development comes with baggage. In 2017, BBVA insiders had dismissed Ripple’s technology as unready for real banking use. That skepticism has now reversed, signaling long-term validation, but questions remain. XRP still lacks the retail hype and consistent DeFi engagement that would make it a clear growth leader.Technical traders remain split on the outlook. Some see the new BBVA deal as a turning point, while others argue the XRP price prediction remains range-bound. For those chasing exponential gains, XRP’s maturity and regulatory baggage may limit its 2025 upside, pushing Remittix into focus as a better crypto to buy now.Remittix emerges as the top 30x candidate in 2025While ADA and XRP defend their legacies, Remittix (RTX) is powering ahead as the standout pick for 30x returns in the current cycle. The project has now raised over $24.7 million, with over 653 million tokens sold for $0.1050. Unlike speculative meme tokens, Remittix is building PayFi infrastructure to power global crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries.Here’s why analysts call it the best crypto to buy now:Remittix enables real-world crypto payments, connecting directly to global bank rails in over 30 countries. Its wallet beta is going live in Q3 2025, providing users with live FX rates and real-time remittance features. The project has already raised over $24.7 million, proving strong market demand before its token generation event. Security is ensured through a full CertiK audit, helping reassure both retail and institutional holders. Unlike meme tokens, Remittix is built for adoption, solving a $19 trillion global payments problem.One token stands out this market cycleCardano and XRP may have institutional footprints and long-standing fanbases, but neither offers the same asymmetric upside as Remittix in Q4 2025. With confirmed exchange listings, a product set to launch this month, and over $24.7 million already secured, analysts now rate Remittix as the best crypto to buy now for those targeting 30x potential in the months ahead. For aggressive investors, this window may not stay open for long.Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:Website: https://remittix.io/  Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveawayThe post Best crypto to buy now: ADA and XRP mentioned but analysts favour RTX appeared first on Invezz
Cardano Gets Institutional Nod as SWIFT Praises Collaboration With Ripple and Hedera.

Cardano Gets a Boost as SWIFT Commends Its Role in Blockchain Alliance Cardano is in the headlines again after SWIFT’s Chief Innovation Officer publicly praised it for its collaboration with Ripple and Hedera. Such endorsement from a global financial infrastructure leader adds serious credibility to Cardano’s enterprise aspirations and could draw the attention of institutional […] The post Cardano Gets Institutional Nod as SWIFT Praises Collaboration With Ripple and Hedera. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
