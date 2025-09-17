Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Surge: Why Meme Coins Are Winning and How MAGAX Is Poised to Join the Race in 2025

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 22:30
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000603+3.25%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.135-1.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002602+0.11%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003174+2.38%
doge4358989453 main

Will Dogecoin Break $0.30 This Fall?

Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to shine as one of the most resilient meme coins in 2025, trading around $0.24 as of early September, with analysts projecting it could surge to $0.279 or higher by the end of the month. 

This upward momentum is supported by consolidation above critical resistance levels between $0.20 and $0.25 and growing institutional interest, driven in part by ETF-related optimism .

chart235532 1

Source: Changelly, Sept 15, 2025

Dogecoin’s market capitalization stands strong at approximately $36 billion, reflecting broad retail and whale investor accumulation, which bodes well for long-term stability and potential gains.

Shiba Inu’s Steady Climb and Unique Positioning

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to gain traction, trading near $0.00001–$0.000012 with forecasted steady gains supported by ecosystem expansion across DeFi and NFTs. Analysts expect that sustained utility and partnerships will drive SHIB higher in 2025 .

The Shiba Inu community remains fiercely active, with ongoing developments solidifying its move beyond a meme coin into a token with growing real-world use cases.

chart235532

Source: CoinGecko, Sept 2025

What Drives Meme Coin Resilience?

Meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu thrive on their vibrant communities, celebrity endorsements, and growing mainstream recognition. However, their continued success faces key challenges:

  • ETF Launches & Institutional Interest: While meme coin ETFs draw in capital, their reliance on speculative interest makes them vulnerable to market shifts.
  • Market Maturation: Although meme coins are maturing with less volatility, they still struggle to move beyond their speculative nature, limiting long-term growth potential.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Shiba Inu’s DeFi and NFT integrations and Dogecoin’s payment adoption are steps forward but still feel limited in real-world utility and broader ecosystem expansion.

MAGAX: The Next Evolution in Meme Coins

Enter Moonshot MAGAX, addressing the gaps left by traditional meme coins. MAGAX combines:

  • AI-Driven Rewards: Unlike Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, MAGAX utilizes its loomint platform to reward viral meme creators, ensuring long-term engagement and sustainable growth.
  • Deflationary Tokenomics: With its deflationary model, MAGAX avoids inflationary risks, offering investors a more stable and attractive option for long-term investment.
  • Real-World Use Cases: While meme coins remain niche, MAGAX is creating tangible value by fostering a dynamic, community-driven ecosystem that incentivizes participation and creativity.
MAGAX

Investment Outlook

  • Dogecoin: May reach $0.28–$0.30 by late 2025, but its reliance on speculative growth limits future potential.
  • Shiba Inu: Could rise to $0.00002, but success is still heavily tied to the success of DeFi and NFT trends.
  • MAGAX: Positioned for explosive growth with its innovative AI-powered rewards and deflationary economics, MAGAX offers a unique opportunity for investors looking to diversify and capitalize on sustainable growth.

Meme Coins Are Here to Stay

As meme coins mature alongside institutional interest and innovative projects like Moonshot MAGAX emerge, investors have exciting opportunities to diversify across established and next-gen assets. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain foundational for meme coin portfolios, while MAGAX promises fresh growth driven by technology and community.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 17th that CME Group announced plans to launch Solana ( SOL ) and XRP futures and options on October 13th , pending regulatory approval. The new products will include SOL , Micro SOL , XRP , and Micro XRP futures and options, supporting daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. Since their launch, Solana and XRP futures contracts have accumulated trading volume exceeding 540,000 and 370,000 contracts, respectively. In August alone, Solana futures averaged 9,000 daily contracts, while XRP futures averaged 6,600 daily contracts.
Solana
SOL$233.78-1.74%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000788-7.40%
XRP
XRP$3.0181-0.49%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:14
Share
LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

LivLive’s augmented reality game is designed to improve everyday life. Walking to shops, commuting to work, or meeting a friend for coffee becomes an opportunity in the LivLive platform to earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens and real-world assets (RWAs).  Every player’s experience is customized through an AI system, while companies can leverage […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06359+0.53%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8804-1.43%
FORM
FORM$1.9007-4.88%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/17 21:45
Share
Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

PANews reported on September 17th that Aster has launched the ASTR/USDT spot trading pair, becoming the platform's first listed coin. Officials claim it will offer competitive pricing and efficient matching. The Aster team cautioned that any ASTER trading on other platforms is not the official token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-3.07%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02309-1.91%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001845-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:06
Share

Trending News

More

CME plans to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13

LivLive: Gamified Augmented Reality with Real World Rewards

Aster: ASTR/USDT spot trading pair now available

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump’s Official Meme Coin