Dogecoin At $0.21, BONK Eyes Breakout

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 10:37
NEAR
NEAR$2.444+0.04%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002005-1.95%
Tagger
TAG$0.0007836+10.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.0702+2.00%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179-0.25%

Meme coins remain in focus this week, with Dogecoin holding at $0.21 and BONK testing a key support zone. Meanwhile, MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing attention as a fresher meme coin with utility, offering diversification for those who missed earlier rallies in DOGE and BONK.

Dogecoin Still Among the Best Altcoins to Buy at $0.21

Dogecoin, the largest meme coin by market cap, has seen its price slip 1.24% in the past 24 hours to around $0.214. Traders have been cautious after repeated failed attempts to break above the $0.23–$0.24 zone. These rejections triggered liquidations and left Dogecoin consolidating near a key support band.

Part of the hesitation also comes from uncertainty around a Dogecoin ETF. While Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares have filed applications, the SEC has yet to provide clarity, leading to muted enthusiasm. Analysts point out that Dogecoin’s “meme asset” tag makes approval less straightforward compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Despite this, Dogecoin continues to benefit from its established community, exchange liquidity, and ongoing mainstream integrations. Analysts note that a recovery above $0.221 could re-open the path toward $0.232 and higher. 

For traders seeking exposure to established meme coins, Dogecoin remains one of the best altcoins to buy, particularly at its current consolidation zone.

BONK Retests Support Ahead of Possible Breakout

Bonk coin, the Solana-based meme token, is testing its $0.000021–$0.000022 support range. After weeks of cooling off, the price action has formed a triangle structure that traders view as a decisive setup for the next major move. A breakout above $0.000026 could spark renewed momentum, while holding current levels remains crucial for stability.

Institutional interest has added credibility to Bonk. Earlier this year, Safety Shot Inc., a NASDAQ-listed firm, allocated $25 million into BONK, marking a rare corporate treasury entry for a meme token. 

Additionally, ongoing token burn initiatives have consistently reduced supply, with over 10 trillion tokens already destroyed by top wallets.

Chart watchers highlight a possible breakout above $0.000026 as the next trigger for upside, with targets extending toward $0.000037 and beyond if volume expands. This potential upside makes BONK another best altcoin to buy as it builds a track record of hype.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Among the Best Altcoins to Buy

For traders searching among the best altcoins to buy, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being highlighted as the next-generation meme coin with utility. Unlike traditional meme coins that thrive only on hype, this project blends the cultural appeal of memes with real DeFi use cases. Many see it as a fresher alternative for diversification, particularly for those who missed early runs in DOGE and BONK.

Analysts argue that MAGACOIN FINANCE could outpace its predecessors, with talk of up to a 40X upside as adoption grows. Positioned at the intersection of meme culture and utility, it has quickly earned attention as the coin that could define the next wave of meme-driven altcoins.

How Traders Can Position

The meme coin space is evolving quickly. While Dogecoin and BONK remain key players, newer entrants like MAGACOIN FINANCE are reshaping how traders think about the best altcoins to buy. Allocating across both established names and utility-driven meme projects can help balance risk while capturing upside.

Those looking for exposure to the next wave of meme coin growth should explore MAGACOIN FINANCE today via its official links:

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/best-altcoins-to-buy-dogecoin-holds-0-21-and-bonk-eyes-breakout-after-cooling-off/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.007013-2.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001865+3.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,773.4+2.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Share
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:34
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network