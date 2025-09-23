Dogecoin, Cardano, Arbitrum Among Top Losers—Biggest Slump Across Mid/Low Market Caps

Dogecoin, Cardano and Arbitrum led a sharp slide across mid- and low-capitalization digital assets, shedding between 8 % and 12 % over the past 24 hours. Their downturn outpaced the broader market, knocking each token to multi-week lows and wiping hundreds of millions of dollars from combined valuations.

Analysts attribute the retreat to thinning liquidity, a stronger dollar and profit-taking after recent rallies in higher-cap coins. Trading desks reported heavier sell-side volumes during the Asian session, while derivatives funding rates flipped negative, signaling more traders positioning for further downside.

Dogecoin and (DOGE) Pressed Between Support and Hopes of Rally

Dogecoin began in 2013 when software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer released a playful peer to peer coin that sports a Shiba Inu logo. The project runs on a Litecoin based code with faster blocks, Scrypt mining, and no cap on supply, which keeps new coins flowing. Fans range from online communities to high profile figures such as Elon Musk, and the token has funded causes from a bobsled team to water wells. The mix of humor, speed, and a loyal base gives the coin lasting attention in the wider crypto market. With that backdrop, the latest market data draws new attention.

DOGE now trades between 0.25 and 0.28 after sliding 13.84 percent in the past week, flatlining at minus 0.21 percent over a month, yet still ahead by 26.06 percent across six months. Market signals show pressure: the 10 day average sits near 0.25 while the 100 day line is higher at 0.27, the relative strength index is at 25.21, and the stochastic reading is 24.59, all pointing to an oversold mood. Sellers hold sway while the MACD remains negative at minus 0.0068. The nearest support rests at 0.24 with a deeper floor at 0.21, while buyers eye resistance at 0.30 and then 0.33. A bounce from oversold levels could lift the price by about 15 percent toward the first ceiling, yet a break under 0.24 risks a slide of roughly 10 percent to the lower band. For now the coin sits in a tight range, waiting for a spark that decides whether the next move is a rebound or a fresh dip.

Cardano and (ADA) signals new moves amid mixed market mood

Cardano launched in 2017 as a proof-of-stake chain that aims for speed, security, and low energy use. Its Ouroboros system lets holders stake ADA while cutting the power draw linked to proof-of-work rivals. The network was built on peer-reviewed research and positions itself as a home for apps and smart contracts. ADA serves as the unit for fees, transfers, and staking rewards, and its design targets both everyday users and developers. These traits set the stage for a close look at today’s market action.

The coin now trades between $0.85 and $0.93 after sliding 7.43% in a week and 11.80% in a month, although it still sits 10.19% higher than six months ago. Short-term pressure shows in a 10-day average near $0.85 and a weak momentum reading below 20, yet the 100-day average at $0.90 and support at $0.81 have contained deeper losses. If buyers push past the first barrier at $0.98, a break toward $1.06 would add roughly 19% from current levels; failure to hold $0.81 could open a dip to $0.72, a fall of about 15%. With the price oversold but momentum still negative, ADA looks set for a near-term tug-of-war before a possible rebound toward the dollar mark.

Arbitrum and (ARB) eye recovery after sharp pullback

Arbitrum is built by Offchain Labs. It is a Layer-2 scaling network for Ethereum. The goal is faster transactions, more capacity, and added privacy. The system uses optimistic rollups to boost smart contract speed and cut cost. ARB is the network’s governance coin. Holders vote on upgrades and guide growth. The first supply was 10 billion coins and inflation can rise by up to 2 % a year. Tokens went to investors, DAOs, user wallets, a DAO treasury, and the team. The Arbitrum DAO can change those shares later. These design points set the scene for today’s market action.

ARB now trades between $0.46 and $0.52. The price sank 14.21 % in the past week and 24.86 % over a month, yet it is still 11.96 % higher than 6 months ago. The 10-day moving average of $0.46 sits below the 100-day mark of $0.50, showing near-term weakness. The relative strength index reads 18.3, which signals an oversold market. Support sits at $0.44 and deeper support at $0.38. Resistance stands at $0.55 and next at $0.61. A break above the first ceiling would mean a gain of about 10 % and could push toward $0.61 for a 20 % rise. If support fails, a slide to $0.38 would cut about 15 %. Oversold readings and steady support suggest the next move may tilt upward toward $0.55.

Conclusion

DOGE, ADA and ARB posted the sharpest drops in the mid- and low-cap bracket today. The pullback followed thin trading and a firm dollar. Market depth dried up, sending bids lower and widening spreads. Even so, each coin still holds active teams and steady user bases. Their tech road maps remain on track, suggesting room for recovery once sentiment turns.

