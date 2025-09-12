Dogecoin Climbs as Institutional Demand Grows: Despite ETF Delay

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 12:22
Moonveil
MORE$0.097-4.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016045-7.03%
Wink
LIKE$0.010454-0.12%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26096+4.13%

Dogecoin extended its rally this week as institutional accumulation and anticipation of a US exchange-traded fund (ETF) fueled investor enthusiasm.

CleanCore Solutions’ large purchase and a potential ETF debut next Thursday are drawing fresh attention to the original meme coin, even as it trades far below its 2021 record high.

ETF Delay Heightens Market Anticipation

Excitement around a US-listed Dogecoin ETF continues to build. Asset manager Rex-Osprey plans to list the fund under the ticker DOJE, offering traditional investors direct exposure to Dogecoin’s price moves.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the novelty of an ETF “that has no utility on purpose,” and noted on X that the launch has been postponed to September 12.

Prediction markets reflect the optimism. Myriad, a platform operated by Decrypt’s parent company Dastan, shows traders assigning a 66.6% probability that Dogecoin will climb to $0.30 rather than drop to $0.15, up about 15% from a week earlier.

CleanCore’s Strategic Accumulation Boosts Price

Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied nearly 20% over the past week to about $0.25, its highest level since mid-August, according to CoinGecko. No other top-ten cryptocurrency, excluding dollar-pegged stablecoins, matched this performance. The surge followed CleanCore Solutions’ announcement of two substantial Dogecoin purchases, lifting its holdings to more than 500 million DOGE valued at over $125 million.

CleanCore, listed on the NYSE American as ZONE, works with the Dogecoin Foundation’s commercial arm, House of Doge, to establish Dogecoin as a reserve asset and promote wider use in payments, tokenization, and staking-like products. ZONE’s shares have gained about 6% this week and more than 200% since the start of the year, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s crypto-focused strategy.

Despite the recent rally, DOGE remains well below its 2021 all-time high of $0.73. Whether ETF inflows and continued institutional buying can sustain momentum is a key question for investors watching the evolving market dynamics.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/dogecoin-climbs-as-institutional-demand-grows-etf-listing-delay/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was surging higher Thursday, driven by excitement over the upcoming exchange-traded fund listing and macroeconomic tailwinds.read more
SIX
SIX$0.02148-0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09707-4.08%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2612+4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 12:23
Share
New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Decrypt , security firm Mosyle has revealed the cross-platform malware ModStealer , which can bypass detection from mainstream antivirus software by disguising itself as a background helper program. It specifically steals encrypted browser wallet data on Windows , Linux , and macOS systems. The malware is distributed through disguised job advertisements, targeting developers with Node.js installed. ModStealer automatically runs and collects wallet extensions, system credentials, and digital certificates, then uploads the data to a remote command-and-control (C2 ) server. Security experts warn that this malware poses a direct threat to crypto users and platforms, potentially leading to the leakage of private keys, mnemonics, and API keys, and triggering large-scale on-chain attacks.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24343-3.64%
NODE
NODE$0.08765+3.29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663-0.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 13:31
Share
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Major
MAJOR$0.16175+0.35%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000739+2.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Spartans Draws Users With 300% Bonus, While Unibet Targets Poker Events and Bovada Focuses on Football Action

Anticipated Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade: A Pivotal Step Towards November Mainnet Deployment