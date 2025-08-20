Dogecoin Coils Up: Triangle Break Could Spark 40% Move, Analyst Says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 18:20
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.3143-3.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007-0.04%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005218-1.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1275-3.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021931+1.99%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.018716-27.15%

An analyst has pointed out how Dogecoin is consolidating within a triangle pattern that could set up a 40% move for the memecoin’s price.

Dogecoin Is Trading Inside A Symmetrical Triangle Pattern

In a new post on X, analyst Ali Martinez has talked about what the triangle that Dogecoin’s 12-hour price is trading inside right now could foreshadow for it. A triangle is a consolidation channel in technical analysis (TA) that forms whenever the price of an asset trades between two converging trendlines.

The upper line of the pattern is likely to be a source of resistance, while the lower one that of support. If the price manages to break past either of these boundaries, it may see a sustained trend in the direction of the break.

Triangles can be of a few different types, but the one that’s of interest here is the Symmetrical Triangle. This variant appears when the trendlines involved are approaching each other at a roughly equal and opposite angle. In other words, the Symmetrical Triangle corresponds to a period of consolidation in a range that tightens with time in an exactly sideways manner.

Now, here is the chart shared by Martinez that shows the pattern that the 12-hour price of Dogecoin has been stuck inside for the past month or so:

Dogecoin Symmetrical Triangle

As displayed in the above graph, Dogecoin found rejection at the upper level of the Symmetrical Triangle a few days back and has since declined toward its midway point.

Generally, triangle breakouts become more likely to happen the closer the price gets to the apex of the pattern. From the chart, it’s visible that DOGE’s 12-hour price is already a decent way into the triangle, meaning that a breakout may be turning increasingly probable.

Based on the pattern, the analyst believes the coin is preparing for a 40% move. But which direction will this move occur in? Well, in a Symmetrical Triangle, a breakout is usually equally likely to occur in either direction, since the pattern involves no bias.

On top of that, the memecoin is currently also an equal distance away from either trendline, so it’s hard to say which one it will retest next. As such, it only remains to be seen which way Dogecoin will escape the Symmetrical Triangle from and whether any large move will follow.

In another X post, Martinez has also discussed about a triangle pattern forming in another altcoin, Worldcoin (WLD).

Worldcoin Triangle

As is apparent from the above chart, Worldcoin has just slipped under the lower level of this triangle. “Worldcoin $WLD breakout from triangle formation points toward $0.50!” notes the analyst.

DOGE Price

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading around $0.21, down more than 3% over the past week.

Dogecoin Price Chart

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/dogecoin/dogecoin-triangle-break-spark-40-analyst/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
U
U$0.02-4.76%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.765-2.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892+17.98%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Share
The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993-0.09%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004518+9.07%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001264+0.07%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Share
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.71219+22.77%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

Waves Protocol’s Units.Network Raises $10M as AI-Blockchain Market Heats Up

Bloomberg ETF analyst: IBIT funds have strong inflows and are expected to reach the top