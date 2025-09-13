Dogecoin Defies Odds, Jumps Even As ETF Debut Gets Pushed Back

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 13:37
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00424+0.23%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001748-1.07%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04863+6.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09536-1.26%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5844+4.37%

They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn.

Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later).

Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley!

So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill).

Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit 120mph (a feat he vowed never to repeat), he now prefers leisurely rides along the coast, enjoying the wind in his thinning hair.

Speaking of chill, Christian’s got a crew of furry friends waiting for him at home. Two cats and a dog. He swears cats are way smarter than dogs (sorry, Grizzly), but he adores them all anyway. Apparently, watching his pets just chillin’ helps him analyze and write meticulously formatted articles even better.

Here’s the thing about this guy: He works a lot, but he keeps himself fueled by enough coffee to make it through the day – and some seriously delicious (Filipino) food. He says a delectable meal is the secret ingredient to a killer article. And after a long day of crypto crusading, he unwinds with some rum (mixed with milk) while watching slapstick movies.

Looking ahead, Christian sees a bright future with NewsBTC. He says he sees himself privileged to be part of an awesome organization, sharing his expertise and passion with a community he values, and fellow editors – and bosses – he deeply respects.

So, the next time you tread into the world of cryptocurrency, remember the man behind the words – the crypto crusader, the grease monkey, and the feline philosopher, all rolled into one.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/altcoin/dogecoin-defies-odds-jumps-21-even-as-etf-debut-gets-pushed-back/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Presearch launches world’s first non-profiling decentralized search API

Presearch launches world’s first non-profiling decentralized search API

Presearch has publicly launched what it dubs the world’s first decentralized search API that does not profile its users. It also accepts payments in Bitcoin, PRE, and USDC. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the search API for…
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.03%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000022-15.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002002+2.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 21:05
Share
Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Crypto buyers are entering a thrilling new cycle in which both hooked-up altcoins and disruptive presale tasks are fighting for attention. Cardano (ADA), one of the most recognized proof-of-stake blockchains, continues to draw robust community aid. Analysts predict ADA should climb to $5 through 2025, making it a consistent option for long-term holders. Yet, at […] The post Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1506+2.65%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01822-3.29%
MAY
MAY$0.04776+7.49%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:00
Share
Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets on Windows, macOS, and Linux, stealing keys and data. Read how it spreads and how to stay safe.   ModStealer malware is becoming one of the most pressing threats to crypto wallets.  Security researchers discovered that it can now infiltrate systems running Windows, macOS and Linux. Once installed, it extracts […] The post Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24474+1.19%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4654+1.79%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01822-3.29%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

Presearch launches world’s first non-profiling decentralized search API

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion