Dogecoin Demand Soars as $68M Acquisition Targets 1B DOGE

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 02:39
Dogecoin Whales Accumulate $68M in DOGE

Dogecoin has entered the spotlight again after a staggering 285 million DOGE, worth approximately $68 million, was purchased in a single move by CleanCore. The buyer’s ambitious plan? To accumulate 1 billion DOGE within just 30 days.

This milestone represents one of the largest treasury-style acquisitions in Dogecoin’s history, sending shockwaves through both the crypto community and traditional markets.

From Meme Coin to Treasury Asset

Once viewed as a lighthearted internet joke, Dogecoin is now gaining legitimacy as a serious treasury asset. The bold accumulation strategy shows growing institutional confidence that DOGE can serve as more than just a speculative token.

The plan to build a billion-DOGE reserve underscores Dogecoin’s transformation into an asset with long-term strategic value. Investors are now looking beyond the memes, recognizing DOGE’s speed, low transaction costs, and growing adoption in payments and tipping platforms.

DOGE and Stocks Surge

The acquisition sparked immediate market reactions. Dogecoin itself climbed by nearly 32% following the news, trading higher on increased demand.

Source: CNBC

Meanwhile, the stock of the acquiring company surged by 38%, signaling strong investor enthusiasm for DOGE’s growing role in corporate treasury strategies.

This dual market response shows that Dogecoin is no longer just a retail-driven asset — institutional interest is increasingly shaping its trajectory.

Why DOGE’s Billion-Token Goal Matters

  1. Legitimacy Boost – A billion-DOGE treasury marks Dogecoin’s arrival as a recognized store of value.
  2. Supply Impact – Massive accumulation reduces circulating supply, potentially tightening the market.
  3. Utility Growth – DOGE continues to be integrated into payments, remittances, and digital tipping systems.
  4. Corporate Precedent – A successful treasury strategy could inspire other companies to follow.

With institutional players showing confidence, retail adoption expanding, and supply tightening, the stage is set for Dogecoin’s next major breakout.

What started as a meme is now moving toward becoming a cornerstone of both culture and corporate strategy.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10960/dogecoin-demand-soars-as-68-m-acquisition-targets-1-b-doge

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits New High As Nasdaq Firm Shifts Millions Into the Token

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL), a Singapore-based trading platform operator, has announced a bold shift in its crypto treasury strategy. The company is phasing out its holdings of 6,629 Solana (SOL) and roughly 1 million Sui (SUI) in favor of Hyperliquid (HYPE). Related Reading: Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Christmas, Analysts Tell Michael Saylor Rather than executing a single large trade, LGHL is adopting a phased accumulation plan designed to manage volatility and secure a better average entry price. The decision comes shortly after LGHL revealed plans to anchor its $600 million treasury in Hyperliquid, positioning HYPE as its primary digital reserve asset. The move aligns with growing institutional interest, as firms seek to diversify into next-generation DeFi tokens with strong revenue growth and trading adoption. HYPE's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview Why HYPE? Hyperliquid’s DeFi Dominance Hyperliquid (HYPE) has rapidly established itself as a leader in decentralized perpetual futures trading, now commanding 70% of the DeFi perps market. In August alone, the platform recorded $383 billion in trading volume, generating a record $106 million in revenue, up 23% from July. Its total value locked (TVL) has surged to $1.75 billion, placing it among the top decentralized exchanges globally. One catalyst for LGHL’s shift is the recent launch of BitGo’s institutional custody services for HYPE in the U.S., offering secure and compliant storage for corporate investors. CEO Wilson Wang described Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure as the “most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance.” The pivot reflects a growing trend among Nasdaq-listed firms. Eyenovia, Sonnet BioTherapeutics, and Tony G Co-Investment Holdings have all disclosed significant HYPE allocations, signaling a shift in corporate treasury strategies toward DeFi-native tokens. HYPE Price Surges to All-Time Highs Following these institutional moves, Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has continued its meteoric rise. On September 8, HYPE hit a new all-time high of $51.50, marking a 450% surge since April. Analysts now point to $52 as the next key breakout level, which could trigger further upside momentum if breached. Despite LGHL’s aggressive reallocation, Solana and Sui have shown resilience. At the time of writing, SOL trades around $214, with some analysts forecasting a run toward $300, while SUI has recovered modestly to $3.48. Related Reading: This Bitcoin Cycle Changes Everything, Real Vision Analyst Explains Why The spotlight still remains firmly on Hyperliquid. With industry leaders like Arthur Hayes projecting that HYPE could surge 126x by 2028, the token is increasingly being viewed as one of the most promising assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. Cover image from ChatGPT, HYPEUSD chart from Tradingview
