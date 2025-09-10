Dogecoin (Doge) ETF drives Ripple (XRP) up, XRP trader earns $11k/day through GoldenMining

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 04:24
RealLink
REAL$0.06064-1.89%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05206+0.83%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,292.6-0.98%
XRP
XRP$2.9499-0.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016011-9.40%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24004-1.07%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0007407-15.61%

News that the SEC may approve the first Dogecoin ETF in the United States has boosted XRP market sentiment. The Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) is reportedly expected to launch this week, becoming the first US ETF to track the price of Dogecoin. Expectations that the SEC will relax its regulations on cryptocurrency ETFs have further fueled XRP’s gains.

In the current market environment, if the US Securities and Exchange Commission approves an ETF centered around Dogecoin, it’s highly likely that it will also approve an XRP ETF. Anticipation for the upcoming launch of a new ETF containing XRP has become a catalyst for XRP’s price appreciation.

At the same time, GoldenMining’s XRP cloud mining service has garnered significant attention. Through GoldenMining, XRP holders can participate in mining and receive a share of the profits, creating a new revenue stream amidst market fluctuations.

Participate in the Ripple (XRP) contract process

1. Register your account – Quickly sign up on the official website and receive $15 in trial credits instantly.

2. Choose a contract – Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe using XRP and subscribe.

3. Daily real-time settlement of earnings – Users can withdraw in a variety of currencies, including: BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), USDT (TRC20 and ERC20), DOGE (Dogecoin), XRP (Ripple), LTC (Litecoin), and ADA (Cardano).

The platform offers a variety of contracts with different prices and returns. The following are some examples of contracts

$100 Investment – 2 Days – Daily Profit $4 – Total Profit: $100 + $8

(Daily Sign-in Rewards)

$1,500 Investment – 12 Days – Daily Profit $20.25 – Total Profit: $1,500 + $243

(AntminerL916G)

$6,000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $87 – Total Profit: $6,000 + $2,610

(Elphapex DG Hydro1)

$9,000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $139.5 – Total Profit: $9,000 + $4,185

(Elphapex DG2)

$12,500 Investment – 38 Days – Daily Profit $212.5 – Total Profit: $12,500 + $8,075

(Elphapex DG2+)

Investment: $33,000 – Duration: 43 days – Daily profit: $594 – Total profit: $33,000 + $25,542

(ANTSPACE MD5)

$500,000 Investment – 50 Days – Daily Profit$11,000 – Total Profit:$500,000+$550,000

(Elphapex DG1+)

Choose GoldenMining: Invest with Confidence

Legal and Compliant: Headquartered in London, we are legally established in the UK, protected by the UK government and issued legal documents.

Data Encryption: User data is encrypted using SSL to ensure information security.

Fund Security: Funds are held in safekeeping by top-tier banks and insured by AIG, providing double protection.

New opportunities in XRP contracts

The launch of the Dogecoin ETF has injected new vitality into the entire crypto market and created new opportunities for XRP’s value growth. Say goodbye to complex mining equipment and volatile market fluctuations! GoldenMining’s mining service frees you from the hassles. You only need to purchase contracts and earn XRP every day. We offer a safe, environmentally friendly, and efficient new investment model that makes value creation easier than ever before.

For more information, please visit GoldenMining’s official website: https://goldenmining.cc

Or contact us via email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/dogecoin-doge-etf-drives-ripple-xrp-up-xrp-trader-earns-11k-day-through-goldenmining/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

The post Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 09, 2025 11:14 Glassnode’s latest report offers professional insights into altcoin markets, highlighting high-conviction setups and volatility analysis for informed trading decisions. Glassnode’s Weekly Altcoin Analysis Glassnode has published its latest edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, a weekly report that provides professional-grade insights into the altcoin market. This report, released on September 9, 2025, delves into the most volatile areas of the cryptocurrency landscape, offering high-conviction setups to assist traders in making informed decisions. Focus on Market Volatility The report emphasizes the inherent volatility in altcoin markets, a feature that offers both risks and opportunities for investors. By understanding these dynamics, traders can navigate the cryptocurrency frontier more effectively. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip traders with the necessary tools to identify lucrative setups amidst the market’s unpredictable nature. Comprehensive Crypto Insights In addition to altcoin analysis, Glassnode’s publication also covers significant insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By subscribing to their service, readers can access cutting-edge market analysis and novel on-chain research, enhancing their understanding of the broader cryptocurrency market. Subscription and Terms Glassnode offers a subscription service for those interested in receiving these insights directly. Subscribers must agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring a transparent and secure user experience. Related Developments As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like Glassnode’s become invaluable for investors seeking to stay informed. Other recent analyses have highlighted the growing impact of regulatory developments on altcoin prices, as well as the increasing integration of blockchain technology in various industries. Overall, Glassnode’s ‘The Altcoin Vector’ serves as a critical resource for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing deep insights into one of the market’s most dynamic sectors. For more detailed information, visit the Glassnode website.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.1014+0.94%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000591-4.95%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135251-1.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:47
Share
Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes […]
Union
U$0.00926-8.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1014+0.94%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0301-0.66%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:05
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share

Trending News

More

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before