Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 30% in a Week, But Investors Are Taking Profits and Moving to This Cheaper Crypto for Higher Returns

Dogecoin (DOGE) might have risen by 30% in the last week, sparking renewed passion for meme coins, but data from on-chain indicates traders are selling out and transferring capital. A growing share of that liquidity is pouring into Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a quickly emerging decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that’s gaining traction among investors seeking more yield plays.

Price for MUTM is $0.035 in its quickly growing presale. Investors will be watching the price increase by 14.3% in the next phase. Over 16.8 million investors will be rewarded their tokens on the day of launch after they paid for them in advance in the ongoing presale. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) provides a bigger profit opportunity for investors who might have missed Digecoin’s (DOGE) rally. An investment today could translate to at least 500% ROI when the project debuts for open trading.

Dogecoin Consolidates After Weekly Rally

Dogecoin (DOGE) currently sits at a price of $0.29, reflecting a stabilization phase after recently rising by 30% weekly. The move has reignited attention around meme coins, but data shows that some investors are beginning to take profits, rerouting liquidity to other parts of the market. Despite short-term consolidation, DOGE continues to hold its cultural allure and is deeply traded as larger players oscillate between traditional instruments and new ones such as Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale

Mutuum Finance is at Stage 6 presale and offering tokens at $0.035. The presale has progressed very fast, and the investors have raised more than $15.8 million so far. The project also proposes a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain to be used for making effortless payments as well as a long-term value asset.

Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform whose co-controllers and co-owners are lenders and borrowers. It opens the network to institutional and retail investors and makes it manipulation-resistant and scalable.

Mutuum Finance Protocol Overview

There are fluctuating interest rates applied under MUTM protocol and there is effective liquidity management. Fluctuating interest lending is application-based in market: available capital begins lending at smaller charges, and liquidity shortages need higher charges to make loan repayment and fresh deposits viable. Borrowers can even access fixed rate lending for lending and for increased rate than fluctuating and only for extremely liquid collateral.

Growth and Community Incentives

Mutuum Finance’s long-term prospects are growth in the long run through the promise of staking rewards, token buyback programs, and strategically timed exchange listings in an effort to increase liquidity and firm up real-world adoption. Additionally, the project is also encouraging early adoption with a $100,000 giveaway. The campaign does a number of different entry options during presale, encouraging healthy community participation.

Risk and Asset Parameters

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has strong risk management platforms that are responsible for protocol security. The protocol is extremely efficient in liquidating under-collateralized positions and over-collateralization of lending. Mutuum Finance controls exposure through cascading Loan-to-Value ratios, liquidity limits, liquidation fees, and reserve factors hedging and securing the platform liquid under any given market condition.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming the next option as Dogecoin (DOGE) cools off after its 30% weekly surge. Stage 6 presale tokens are worth $0.035, to rise 14.3% to $0.04 in the next stage. The project has already amassed over $15.8M, appealing to 16,800+ investors prior to its launch. MUTM is secure and scalable due to a USD-pegged stablecoin, dual-lending model, and robust risk controls like cascading LTV ratios and auto-liquidations. Purchase your tokens now in Stage 6 before prices rise.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance