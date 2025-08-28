Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): Awaiting Bitcoin's Next Move?

By: Cryptodaily
2025/08/28 18:09
Movement
MOVE$0,1245+1,30%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0,030488-1,46%
DOGE
DOGE$0,22352+1,63%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001018--%
Nowchain
NOW$0,0072+6,03%

Bitcoin is breaking out right now and the memecoins are still fairly flat. Do they need the king of the cryptocurrencies to confirm its breakout first, and they follow, or are they going to continue their current relatively uninspiring price action?

$DOGE price maintaining an uptrend

Source: TradingView

$DOGE is still the undisputed leader of the memecoins, but considering that we are arguably approaching the final stage of this bull market the price action is relatively uninspiring. That said, compared with most of the memecoins, $DOGE is at least maintaining an uptrend.

The daily price chart above shows this uptrend, and reveals that a break to the up or the downside should take place soon. Obviously, if $BTC confirms its trend break, a breakout of the current triangle would likely be to the upside for $DOGE.

At the bottom of the chart, the Stochastic RSI indicators have recently crossed back up again. A breakout of the triangle would leave the bulls gunning for the horizontal resistance at $0.245, before targeting a higher high at $0.255.

$PEPE loses trend

Source: TradingView

The daily chart for $PEPE is fairly desultory. The price action recently lost the uptrend and now it remains to be seen whether it can gain it again. There is strong horizontal support just below, and support at the current price level could be held. If it is, the Stochastic RSI indicators at the bottom of the chart look as though they are going to cross back up, bringing the momentum for a potential break back above the ascending trendline.

$PENGU forms a classic bull flag

Source: TradingView

After its astonishing 500% climb through June and into July, $PENGU has been putting in a series of lower highs and lower lows. This price action could be construed as a memecoin that was pumped to the highs and is now being discarded and left to deflate.

However, this particular price action fits the bill of a classic bull flag, which is a continuation pattern. After the last touch of the bottom trendline of the flag, it might now be expected that the $PENGU price climbs back up to the top trendline, and breaks out from there. 

$PENGU is certainly one to keep an eye on. If Bitcoin does its thing, and memecoins follow, $PENGU could be one of the main gainers once again. 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01746+0,86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0,006622-11,74%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01951-1,91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Share
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112 904,85+1,41%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,0023-6,27%
RedStone
RED$0,4235-0,18%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Share
UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand have partnered with CoinMENA to offer seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto integration.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06897-1,16%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion