Dogecoin (DOGE) Rose Over 10,000% in 2021, Could This $0.035 Crypto Beat That?

Dogecoin (DOGE) enjoyed a record-breaking 10,000% gain in 2021 that went to the hearts of retail traders and meme enthusiasts alike. However, such parabolic rises are driven by speculative mania and are difficult to follow. Rather, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is making its way through its utility-oriented approach. At presale stage 6 at $0.035, MUTM is constructing a lending-and-borrowing protocol with actual utility and far higher upside in the early days.

Mutuum Finance has presently raised over $16.2 million and had over 16550 holders. As a DeFi protocol with both pooled and peer-to-peer lending capabilities, MUTM aims to provide actual-world worth and long-term appreciation. With a scheduled launch price of $0.06 and a roadmap featuring multi-chain growth and institutional collaborations, some analysts propose that MUTM may have more significant returns than DOGE, particularly for investors looking for long-term value.

Mutuum Finance Surges in Presale

Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) sixth presale round is flying at breakneck speed. The initiative has thus raised over $16.2 million and obtained over 16,550 holders. Those participating in this round are bound to earn massive profits when the token goes live on the market. Besides its presale success, Mutuum Finance is very active in developing a balanced ecosystem and stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain.

To further safeguard its platform, Mutuum Finance has collaborated with CertiK to establish a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program. The program is aimed at encouraging security developers, white-hat hackers, and researchers to point out bugs in the platform. The bugs are classified according to effort and risk level, critical, major, minor, and low. This is a crucial step in securing user balances and strengthening investor confidence further.

Mutuum Finance seeks to expand the extent of the existing DeFi network. As part of its outreach in the community, the project has begun an early bird token giveaway worth $100,000 MUTM, where 10 winners will be awarded $10,000 MUTM.

Vision and Technology

The dream of the project is to expand the boundaries of the present DeFi system. To this end, Mutuum Finance employs Chainlink oracles for lending, trading, and settling asset prices in USD. It also offers support for tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. To make it trustworthy, the system makes use of fallback oracle modes, composite data feeds, and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages to retrieve extremely accurate price data even under chaotic market conditions.

Technically, the protocol consists of a closed-order book structure with an emphasis on illiquidity management and aversion to market risk. The protocol features a set of mechanisms like close levels, liquidation thresholds, and liquidator incentives. The assets’ volatility directly assigns the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio and liquidation policies: the more volatile, the stricter parameters and lending terms. In addition, reserve multipliers are differentiated based on asset risk weightings so as to ensure the stability, security, and resilience of the system under different market conditions.

MUTM Seeks Growth Beyond Dogecoin Frenzy

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance