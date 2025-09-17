Dogecoin (DOGE) Targets $5: First Dogecoin ETF Could Spark Altseason

DOGE has potential to surge toward $5 if ETF demand mirrors Bitcoin’s success

Dogecoin is back in the spotlight again, but the token is experiencing a slight bearish pressure, which may lead to a short-term correction before a strong reversal. The DOGE price over the last 24 hours is up by 3.35%, but over the last week it is up by 10.7%.

At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.2667 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.5 billion, up by 7.48% over the last 24 hours. The coin has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, which is down by 3.34%.

Source: CoinMarketCap

In general, the market is experiencing a slight pullback, which may lead to a short-term correction. But the broader market picture remains favorable to bulls.

Dogecoin ETF Could Drive Strong Inflows

The crypto analyst, Hailey LUNC, revealed that Rex-Osprey is preparing to launch its Dogecoin (DOGE) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), with the listing expected this Thursday.

If approved, it would be the first U.S.-listed ETF tied to Dogecoin, offering investors regulated exposure to the meme coin and signaling that demand for altcoins is moving beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The launch is already being hailed as a potential trigger for altseason. Thanks to Dogecoin’s loyal community, viral presence, and history of sharp rallies, analysts believe the ETF could draw strong inflows and spark momentum across the wider altcoin market.

Dogecoin Could Hit $5 if ETF Wins Approval

According to the crypto analyst CryptoELlTES, Dogecoin (DOGE) could surge to $5 if regulators approve a Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The idea follows the success of spot Bitcoin ETFs and the momentum building around Ethereum ETFs, with many market watchers now speculating that memecoins could be next in line for institutional adoption.

The case is simple: an ETF would convey pension funds and retail investors’ exposure to DOGE without buying and custody of the token. Just like the Bitcoin ETFs unlocking billions in flows from mainstream capital, it is contended here that this same dynamic is viable with Dogecoin.

Source: X

Hitting $5 would mean a massive rally from current levels, but supporters believe it’s within reach. The token already has solid liquidity, widespread adoption, and celebrity endorsement in the form of endorsements by popular names like Elon Musk. With institutional funds flooding into the market, DOGE has a chance to break free from its meme personality and be a mainstream cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin Derivatives Market Shows Mixed Signals

Crypto derivatives are showing mixed behaviors, with volume up 4.46% to $12.04B and open interest down 5.23% to $5.43B. The gap suggests spot traders are chasing short-term moves but reducing longer-term exposure.

Source: Coinglass

Meanwhile, the OI-weighted funding rate stood at only 0.0075%, indicating relatively neutral behavior. The low reading points to low directional conviction on the part of traders and neither longs nor shorts having overriding dominance.

Source: Coinglass

