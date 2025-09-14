Dogecoin (DOGE) Tipped for 10x Gains, But Not Before This Utility-Focused Crypto

Dogecoin (DOGE) may be in the spotlight again with experts forecasting potential 10x returns, but investor attention is shifting more towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-based crypto platform that seeks to bring real-world financial services onto the blockchain. This budget-friendly altcoin for just $0.035 has been supported by more than 16,240 investors. As opposed to the meme coin volatility that tends to define DOGE’s trajectory, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a long-term coin with its focus on lending, borrowing, and scalable on-chain utility. 

Dogecoin Consolidates Amid Steady Market Flows

Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently priced at $0.26026, fluctuating on the daily range of $0.24583 to $0.26339. The market is in a consolidation stage, with DOGE being steady as overall market conditions control volumes and moods. While arguments over its long-term trajectory persist, the stability here marks it as one of the more established cryptocurrencies in circulation, even as newer DeFi projects such as Mutuum Finance take center stage in the market’s discussion.

Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Momentum

Investors are active buying MUTM tokens at $0.035 in Stage 6 of the presale. Stage 7 is fast approaching, and demand continues to accelerate. To date, more than 16,240 investors have accumulated tokens, and the project has surpassed more than $15.63 million in funding, a clear indicator of market demand being high and expectations of launch on the rise. 

Precision in Price Discovery

For lending, borrowing, and liquidation operations security, Chainlink oracles are utilized by Mutuum Finance for prices and token values in terms of USD for tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracle configurations, composite data feeds, and time-weighted averages from decentralized exchanges are included to increase precision. This multi-layer method ensures that price information is as uniform as possible even with highly stressful market conditions.

Market volatility directly affects collateral management within the protocol. Liquidation and LTV thresholds are separated based on asset stability. Riskier assets, or tokens, have lower borrowing limits, while safer assets receive more favorable limits. Reserve multipliers are used proportionally, at 10% for less-risky assets and 35% for riskiest holdings, to create a buffer without compromising diversification.

Shaping the Future of DeFi

Mutuum Finance is working on a protocol that enables active use of capital by passive borrowing and lending, which can enable users to borrow against securitized stacks of assets. The protocol is powered by a stability algorithm and an interest rate optimization algorithm, both of which are designed for maximum efficiency and long-term sustainability of capital utilization.

The fulcrum of Mutuum Finance is the lending protocol comprising Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer lending. In Peer-to-Contract, liquidity pools are controlled through smart contracts and interest rates are dynamically calculated, while in Peer-to-Peer, lenders and borrowers negotiate with the facility the application of fixed or variable rates. It differs from the majority of its contemporaries through the union of malleability and solidity.

Risk and Liquidity Safeguards

The protocol proactively manages risk and liquidity to enable effectively liquidating impaired positions. Risk exposures are kept within close limits, supported by liquidation levels clearly defined. Collateral assets such as stablecoins and ETH offer additional LTV levels, enabling more risky assets to be collateralized by safer assets. Reserve factors are proportionally allocated across asset classes, balancing opportunity and risk, and enhancing protection of the protocol’s reserves.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining momentum as Dogecoin (DOGE) consolidates, offering utility-led alternative exposure with long-term potential to the upside.

Stage 6 presale tokens sit at $0.035, with Stage 7 set to rise, generating a sense of urgency for the first movers. The project has already raised $15.63M from 16,240+ investors, outlining strong demand. With Chainlink oracle integration, strong risk controls, and dual lending models, MUTM is positioned for sustainable DeFi growth. While DOGE has the potential to return 10x, MUTM’s actual practical applications give it the potential for greater returns, analysts say. Lock up your tokens now before the next stage price bubble. 

Bloomberg: After David Bailey convinced Trump to support cryptocurrency, his hedge fund achieved a 640% net return in one year

Bloomberg: After David Bailey convinced Trump to support cryptocurrency, his hedge fund achieved a 640% net return in one year

PANews reported on July 18 that a key planner of the lobbying campaign that turned Donald Trump into the most powerful supporter of cryptocurrency is betting big on one of
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.778-5.85%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009634+5.03%
TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

The post TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) said it has repurchased over 250,000 shares of common stock under its previously announced 250 million buyback program at an average price of $8.32 per share, notably below the company’s Treasury Asset Value (TAV) per share of $12.18. The Las Vegas‑based digital asset treasury firm also began staking its toncoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ton-strategy-executes-buybacks-and-begins-staking-to-generate-onchain-revenue/
TONCOIN
TON$3.188-2.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017106+2.04%
Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium bridge exploited as attacker drains $2.4M in assets. Developers freeze staking after hacker gains 83% validator key control. BONE surges 78% post-attack while SHIB rises 4.5%. Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack on Friday, causing $2.4 million in losses. Network functions were frozen in the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and this was done to minimize additional risks. The attacker took out a 4.6 million BONE borrow and acquired 83% of validator signing keys. With this majority, they drained 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract, valued at $2.4 million. Also Read: XRP Breakout Looms as Key $3.07 Level Decides Next Move Toward $4.20 Developers Move to Contain the Breach In response, Shibarium developers suspended staking and unstaking, keeping the borrowed BONE locked under the existing delay mechanism. This ensured that the exploiter had no long-term control even though he had the majority of the keys. The attacker was also left with $700,000 in KNINE tokens associated with K9 Finance. K9 Finance DAO blocked their wallet when they attempted to sell them, so the tokens could not be sold. Investigation and Recovery Efforts Underway Kaal Dhairya, a top Shiba Inu developer, described the exploit as “sophisticated” and likely planned for months, according to his statement on X. He ensured that the police were put on guard and the possibility of a bounty should there be a refund of the money. The developers of Shiba Inu introduced Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to track the attacker’s activity and enhance recovery. Volatile Token Prices After the Attack BONE saw sharp swings after the exploit, surging 78% within an hour from $0.165 to $0.294 before dropping to $0.202. Investors were also volatile as SHIB increased by 4.5% over the last 24 hours despite the breach. The Shibaria bridge hack revealed significant vulnerabilities in the security of validators, and the attacker took over 83% of the validators’ keys. The developers’ prompt response prevented the impact, but recovery and investigations are in progress. Also Read: Kame Aggregator Recovers 185 ETH Worth $832,500 After Sei Network Breach The post Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens appeared first on 36Crypto.
SEI
SEI$0.3329-6.59%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1814-8.19%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001375-5.30%
